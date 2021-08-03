CBSE 10th Result 2021 Declared, Here's How To Check Scores On Various Platforms

CBSE 10th result 2021: Central Board of Secondary Education has declared Class 10th results on August 3, 2021. The results have been declared at 12 noon. Scorecards have been uploaded on the official websites and also on various platforms like Digilocker and UMANG app. Here are the steps to view class 10th results on various platforms.

CBSE Class 10th results: List of websites to check

CBSE class 10th result 2021: How to find roll number

Registered candidates waiting for results should click on the link given below

Click on the continue option placed below Roll number finder 2021

Select on the option which reads 'class 10'

OR here is the direct link to check the roll number

Enter name, school code, father's name, and mother's name

Click on search data, roll number will be displayed on the screen

Note down the roll number to check CBSE class 10 results

CBSE class 10 result how to check

Go to any of the websites- cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.nic.in and cbse.gov.in

Click on the link which will read 'Senior School Certificate Examination (Class X) Results 2021'

You will be redirected to a page, enter your roll number and click on submit

The result will be displayed on the screen

Take a screenshot or download the same

Students can also take a printout for future reference

CBSE 10th results 2021: How to create an account on Digilocker

Go to the play store, find the DigiLocker app and download it

Enter the name and date of birth, choose gender and enter your mobile number

Candidates will be asked to set a six-digit security PIN, candidates are advised to set a strong PIN

Enter valid email ID and Aadhaar number

Submit the details and choose or set your username, account will be created

CBSE Class 10 result Digilocker: How to check

Go to the Digilocker app

Enter your mobile number or aadhaar card and enter a six-digit pin

Click on login, Digi locker will be opened

OR enter username and six-digit pin and click on submit

Class 10th results will be displayed on the app download the same

How to view results on UMANG App

Download the Umang App from Google Play Store

Select CBSE from the options available on the home page

Enter credentials like roll number and admit card ID

Check and download your CBSE Class 10 Result 2021

How to get CBSE class 10 result 2021 via SMS