CBSE 10th Result 2021 Declared, Here's How To Check Scores On Various Platforms

CBSE 10th result 2021: Central Board of Secondary Education has declared Class 10th results on August 3, 2021. The results have been declared at 12 noon. Scorecards have been uploaded on the official websites and also on various platforms like Digilocker and UMANG app. Here are the steps to view class 10th results on various platforms.
CBSE Class 10th results: List of websites to check
CBSE class 10th result 2021: How to find roll number
- Registered candidates waiting for results should click on the link given below
- Click on the continue option placed below Roll number finder 2021
- Select on the option which reads 'class 10'
- OR here is the direct link to check the roll number
- Enter name, school code, father's name, and mother's name
- Click on search data, roll number will be displayed on the screen
- Note down the roll number to check CBSE class 10 results
CBSE class 10 result how to check
- Go to any of the websites- cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.nic.in and cbse.gov.in
- Click on the link which will read 'Senior School Certificate Examination (Class X) Results 2021'
- You will be redirected to a page, enter your roll number and click on submit
- The result will be displayed on the screen
- Take a screenshot or download the same
- Students can also take a printout for future reference
CBSE 10th results 2021: How to create an account on Digilocker
- Go to the play store, find the DigiLocker app and download it
- Enter the name and date of birth, choose gender and enter your mobile number
- Candidates will be asked to set a six-digit security PIN, candidates are advised to set a strong PIN
- Enter valid email ID and Aadhaar number
- Submit the details and choose or set your username, account will be created
CBSE Class 10 result Digilocker: How to check
- Go to the Digilocker app
- Enter your mobile number or aadhaar card and enter a six-digit pin
- Click on login, Digi locker will be opened
- OR enter username and six-digit pin and click on submit
- Class 10th results will be displayed on the app download the same
How to view results on UMANG App
- Download the Umang App from Google Play Store
- Select CBSE from the options available on the home page
- Enter credentials like roll number and admit card ID
- Check and download your CBSE Class 10 Result 2021
How to get CBSE class 10 result 2021 via SMS
- Type CBSE10 < ROLLNUMBER > < ADMITCARDID > and send it to 7738299899.