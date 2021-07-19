CBSE 10th Results 2021 To Release Soon, Here's How To See Roll Number & Access Documents

CBSE 10th results 2021: Central Board of Secondary Education will be releasing class 10th results soon. Earlier it was said to be released on July 20 but now it is being speculated that the CBSE class 10 result date may get delayed by a week or so. Recently Sanyam Bhardwaj, Controller of examinations said that some schools have not submitted the marks of all students. He further said, "The result will not be out this week. We will also be releasing a circular today for schools that have not yet submitted marks to the board. We will issue directives for such schools in the notice". Results and documents will be uploaded on Digilocker and students will have to sign up for downloading the same. Read to know how to see results with and without roll number and also how to access documents.

Earlier Board used to mention the roll number in the admit card itself. Since admit card has not been issued this time due to the cancellation of exams, students are waiting for CBSE to share directions. Students searching for roll numbers can find the same from their respective schools. To be noted that the Board shares roll numbers with schools when it shares LOC before internal assessment. Schools did not share roll numbers following the protocol which says that roll numbers will only be shared through admit cards.

CBSE class 10 result 2021: How to check results without roll number

CBSE will also release results on the Digilocker. CBSE will also upload all the necessary documents on Digilocker. DigiLocker is a secure cloud-based platform for storage, sharing, and verification of documents and certificates. DigiLocker uses Aadhaar details to verify the identity of the user and also to enable authentic document access. CBSE will soon upload class 10th results there. Digilocker Twitter handle has a tweet that says, "Students, CBSE Results for Class X will soon be available in DigiLocker. Sign up today to access your important documents such as Marksheet, Passing Certificate, migration Certificates, Skill Certificates etc. Download the App now https://digilocker.gov.in/installapp.php

Digilocker: How to sign up

Go to https://accounts.digitallocker.gov.in/signup/smart_v2/4f0bc1fe0b88eb43709d3a23143cf28f

Enter your name and date of birth mentioned in Aadhaar card

Choose gender, enter your mobile number

Students will be asked to set a 6 digit security PIN, make sure to set a strong PIN

Enter your valid email ID and Aadhaar number

Submit the details and choose or set your username

CBSE class 10th result 2021: How to view on digilocker