CBSE 12th Result 2021 To Be Declared Shortly, CBSE Shares Meme; Here's All You Should Know

CBSE 12th result 2021: CBSE has announced that it will be declaring class 12th results on July 30 at 2 pm. Here is how class 12th marks are being calculated.

Ruchika Kumari
CBSE 12th result 2021

Image: PTI


CBSE 12th result 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education is all set to declare CBSE class 12th result 2021 on Friday. The results are scheduled to be declared in the second half at 2 pm. CBSE took to Twitter to make this announcement. CBSE tweeted a meme that reads 'Aakhir wo din aa hi gya' with a caption, CBSE Class XII Result to be announced today at 2 P.M.

CBSE Cancelled Board exams 

CBSE earlier decided to postpone the Board exams but later decided to cancel it due to the COVID situation. PM Modi chaired a review meeting regarding the Class XII Board exams of CBSE on June 1, 2021. In the meeting, officials gave a detailed presentation on the wide and extensive consultation held so far and views received from all stakeholders, including State governments. It was also decided in the meeting that CBSE will take steps to compile the results of class XII students as per well-defined objective criteria in a time-bound manner.

PM Modi said that the decision on Class 12 CBSE Exams has been taken in the interest of students. PM Modi said, "The COVID situation is a dynamic situation across the country. While the numbers are coming down in the country and some states are managing the situation through effective micro-containment, some states have still opted for a lockdown. Students, parents and teachers are naturally worried about the health of the students in such a situation". PM Modi also directed officials to ensure that the CBSE class 12 result 2021 is prepared in accordance with well-defined criteria, in a fair and time-bound manner.

CBSE class 12 assessment criteria

Here is how CBSE class 12 how marks are calculated. Students in Class 12 of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will receive their results based on their performance in the final examinations for Classes 10 and 11 as well as the pre-board examinations for Class 12. The CBSE-appointed 12-member committee suggested a 30:30:40 methodology, with Class 10 and 11 final results receiving 30% each and Class 12 pre-board examinations receiving 40% of the weight.

CBSE Class 12 exams: Medium to check results

How to view documents on Digi locker

  • Go to the Digilocker app
  • Enter your mobile number or aadhaar card and enter a six-digit pin
  • Click on login, Digi locker will be opened
  • OR enter username and six-digit pin and click on submit
  • Results will be displayed on the app download the same

How to view results on UMANG App

  • Download the Umang App from Google Play Store
  • Select CBSE from the options available on the home page
  • Enter credentials like roll number and admit card ID
  • Check and download your CBSE Class 12 Result 2021

How to get results via SMS

  • Type CBSE12< ROLLNUMBER > < ADMITCARDID > and send it to 7738299899.

