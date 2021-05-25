CBSE Begins Tele-Counselling For Students Of Class 10 And Class 12

The official Twitter handle of the Ministry of Education has put out a tweet announcing that the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is set to begin the annual tele-counselling sessions for the students of CBSE Class 10 and 12. The students and parents of these classes can make use of the tele-counselling facility to help students and parents decide the future of the students together.

CBSE Launches Tele-Counselling for Class 10 and 12

Class 10 and Class 12 students can now avail the tele-counselling services given by the CBSE. In order to avail the tele-counselling facility, students will have to call on this toll-free number - 1800 11 8004, where they can take advice from experienced academics such as principals, counsellors from CSBE affiliated schools and other experts. A total of 83 experts will be available on call from 9:30 am to 5:30 pm for students to take advice. Many students are often confused about their career paths, especially after Class 10 and Class 12 exams look to experienced folks to gain clarity for their own future. These academic experts can guide the students on the correct path. This initiative by the CBSE will be very helpful to the students who are confused about their future.

.@cbseindia29 begins the annual tele-counselling sessions for class 10th and 12th students on May 24. The facility can be availed toll-free on 1800-11-8004 between 9:30 am and 5:30 pm from Monday to Friday.https://t.co/lhNcgcmy19 pic.twitter.com/bRXkg5QNfZ — Ministry of Education (@EduMinOfIndia) May 25, 2021

The CBSE has also launched the 'Dost for Life' App, recently, aimed at students. The goal of the app is to maintain the social and mental well-being of the students from Class 9-12 during the time of the pandemic. Senior high school students of classes 9-12 are under pressure due to confusion regarding exams on top of worrying about the COVID-19 pandemic. The CBSE 'Dost for Life' App will cater to all CBSE students from all schools for Classes 9-12, even for students attending CBSE schools abroad. These services will be provided to the students by the CBSE free of cost. Stay tuned for more CBSE news and more updates on examinations.

IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK