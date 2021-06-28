CBSE Board Exam 2021: Students And Teachers Hope CBSE Will Revise Syllabus Like Last Year

CBSE board exam 2021: Students and Teachers related to CBSE board are hoping that CBSE will reduce syllabus this year too. They are hoping so as CBSE had reduced the syllabus of classes 9th,10th,11th and 12th last year. However, no announcement has been made from CBSE's side.

CBSE Syllabus reduction: Teacher's take

Pankaj Kumar, Commerce teacher in St. Michaels School Patna says that many teachers are following the revised syllabus that was released for last year students. He said, "We are following last year syllabus and are hoping that CBSE will launch its revised syllabus soon. If the revised one differs much from the last year's syllabus, we will cover the left topics."

"Last year the pattern which CBSE followed was not much impressive. Rather than cutting down the whole chapter, they removed few topics from some chapters. It was done in almost 40% of the chapters of each subject. It would have been much useful for students if few chapters would have been reduced," he said

Talking about why is it necessary to reduce the syllabus this year, he said "Biggest problem is network issue during online classes. If many students switch on their cameras at the same time, the app starts to hang. It causes a lot of disturbance and resists students from concentrating. Students, as well as students, miss that classroom feeling. To compensate the same, few schools made a setup where teachers used to come to class and take online classes. It has also been put on hold because of COVID. However, some schools are planning to resume this soon."

Amit Kumar who teaches NEET aspirants said, "Syllabus for class 11th and 12th students who mainly prepare for JEE and NEET should be reduced. Topics that won't be of much use for further studies should be eliminated. As the third wave is being predicted, schools won't reopen till we complete 100% vaccination. I believe that less important subjects should be eliminated. If something needs to be studied in engineering first year, it should be eliminated from class 12."



"In online class gaining capacity and efficiency reduces. Cutting down syllabus will reduce burden and depression among students. Explanation process also becomes difficult in online classes," he added

CBSE Syllabus reduction: Student's take

Kavya Kanjika, a Kendriya Vidyalaya Gaziabad student said that "Attending and studying from online classes is one of the most difficult things I have ever come across. It reduces our ability to understand things. Offline school was much easier as we felt free and at the same time we used to be concentrated in the class itself. Since switching on camera leads to hanging of application, we are mostly asked to switch off the camera. Few students take this as liberty and rather than concentrating on classes they concentrate on using social media platforms."

Kavya further said that she believes that if CBSE is thinking of reducing the syllabus, it should announce it soon so that students and teachers do not waste time in studying that topic. Wasting time on studying the eliminated topics will affect CBSE results. She hopes that as soon as COVID situation normalizes in the country, schools may start offline classes.

Pralin, 12th standard CBSE student on the other hand said that he has become comfortable with online learning. He feels that discipline can be maintained there too. "Serious and studious students do self-study. Reduction in syllabus won't affect that category much as they would have already studied most of the topics."