CBSE Board Exam 2022 To Be Held In 2 Parts; Assessment Scheme For Classes 10, 12 Announced

Taking lessons from the academic session 2020-21, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday rolled out new schemes for the class 10th and 12th board exams for the academic session 2021-22. As per the new schemes, the academic session will be divided into two terms, with approximately 50 per cent syllabus in each term. It further informed that the syllabus for the board examinations for both the classes will be rationalized similar to that of the last academic session, and be notified in July 2021. The decision has been reached after consultation with both government and private schools across the country.

It is pertinent to note that in the academic session 2020-21 that due to the extreme risk associated with the conduct of Board examinations during the second wave in April 2021, CBSE had to cancel both its class 10th and 12th Board examinations and results are to be declared on the basis of a credible, reliable, flexible and valid alternative assessment policy.

Term I Examinations

At the end of the first term, the Board will organize Term I Examination in a flexible schedule to be conducted between November-December 2021 with a window period of 4-8 weeks for schools situated in different parts of the country and abroad. Dates for the conduct of examinations will be notified subsequently. The Question Paper will have Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) including case-based MCQs and MCQs on the assertion-reasoning type. The duration of the test will be 90 minutes and it will cover only the rationalized syllabus of Term I.

Term II Examination

At the end of the second term, the Board would organize Term II Examination based on the rationalized syllabus of Term II only This examination would be held around March-April 2022 at the examination centres fixed by the Board. The paper will be of 2 hours duration and have questions of different formats (case-based/ situation based, open-ended- short answer/ long answer type).

The Question Papers for both the examination-Term I & II will be sent by the CBSE to schools along with a marking scheme. The exams will be conducted under the supervision of the External Center Superintendents and Observers appointed by CBSE.

What happens to the board exams if the situation of the pandemic improves?

As per the notification released by CBSE, in case the situation of the pandemic improves and students are able to come to schools or centres for taking the exams board would conduct Term I and Term II examinations at schools/centres and the theory marks will be distributed equally between the two exams.

Also, in case the situation of the pandemic forces complete closure of schools during November-December 2021, but Term II exams are held at schools or centres. The term I MCQ-based examination would be done by students online/offline from home, and in this case, the weightage of this exam for the final score would be reduced, and the weightage of Term II exams will be increased for declaration of the final result. In case the situation of the pandemic forces complete closure of schools during March-April 2022, but Term I exams are held at schools or centres. Results would be based on the performance of students on Term I MCQ-based examination and internal assessments. The weightage of marks of the Term I examination conducted by the Board will be increased to provide year-end results of candidates.

