CBSE Board Exam Can Be Given In Home District Says HRD Minister

Recently the Union Human Resource Development Minister, Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, announced the date sheet for 10th and 12th board exams of the National Institute of Open School (NIOS). The Union Human Resource Development Minister said that exams for physics, history, information science and Sanskrit grammar for class 12 will be on July 17. Social Science is the first exam that will be conducted on July 1, 2020, for class 10 CBSE Board.

CBSE Board Exam 2020

The HRD minister has decided that the candidates who have moved to a different state or district due to the lockdown can opt to take the class 10 and 12 board exams there itself. He also said that this step would bring relief not only to thousands of students of boarding schools but also those who were preparing for competitive exams in coaching hubs like Kota but had moved to their home districts amid the lockdown. Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said that the students do not need to worry about their travel anymore.

The ministry took the decision in view of the long-distance journey that students would have to undertake and the quarantine measures that school authorities would also have to undertake. The schools were taking the necessary measures for their exam but there were also a huge number of students that had to travel a long distance to give those exams. As per reports, It was also difficult for the schools to make necessary arrangements once the students come back to the campus after travelling through different modes.

Board exams dates

Recently, the date sheet of CBSE board exams was also out. Not only CBSE but HPBOSE, RBSE, CISCE and other boards' date sheets were also released. HPBOSE or Himachal Pradesh Board Of School Education board also announced that 12th class examinations will be held from 8.45 am to 12 am on June 8. The RBSE Class 12 board exams for remaining subjects will be held from June 18 to June 30 and class 10 examination will be conducted between June 27 to June 30. For the CISCE Board, the exams will be held from July 1 to July 14, 2020. The schedule for the board exams has been decided in order to ensure that they are completed before competitive examinations. Apart from this, engineering entrance exam JEE-Mains is scheduled to be held from July 18 to July 23, 2020, and the medical entrance exam NEET is scheduled for July 26, 2020.

