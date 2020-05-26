Bihar Class 10 Board Exam Results OUT; 80.59% Pass Percentage; Check Results Here

The Bihar School Exam Board on Tuesday announced this year's Class 10 board results. According to the Bihar Board, the overall pass percentage this year is 80.59%. Bihar Board students who appeared for the exams can check their result on the official website i.e. biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. There are other official websites and third-party sites where candidates can seek their Bihar Board 10th result online. Bihar Board exams took place between February 17 to February 24, 2020. This year, around 15 lakh students applied for the Class 10th certification exam with Bihar board. \

How to check the Bihar Board Matric result?

Students who appeared for the Bihar Board exam have to keep admit card or hall ticket ready to check their results. They can check the result by visiting the BSEB official website. We have mentioned steps for students to check their Bihar Board Matric result in the simplest manner.

Visit the official website biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in or biharboard.ac.in

After visiting the home page, they need to click on the results tab

It will take viewers to Class 10th matriculation results

Students need to select their stream and click on the result

It will direct them to a new page where they have to share their credentials and enter the captcha text

Following this, students can check their Bihar Board Class 10th result

Students can also opt for checking results via SMS by typing BSEB10 <SPACE> ROLL NUMBER and send it to 56263.

