CBSE Board Exams 2021-22 To Have New Question Pattern With More Competency-based Questions

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has modified the examination, assessment, and evaluation practices for students of classes 9, 10, 11, and 12. As per the official notice released by CBSE, there will be more competency-based questions and fewer rote memorization-based questions. The changes will be reflected in the examinations for the session 2021-22 and onwards.

New Education Policy focuses on developing critical, creative thinking capacity

In the year 2019, CBSE had asked schools to adopt NCERT Learning Outcomes; made corresponding changes in the Examination and Assessment practices for the year 2019-20 and the year 2020-21, and supported schools and teachers through online capacity building programs under this specific theme for the year 2020. The National Education Policy 2020 emphasizes more on competency-based learning to make it more focused on developing the creative and critical thinking capacities of students to meet the challenges of the 21st century proactively. It emphasizes that learners must be equipped with the ability to solve problems and assessment must shift from testing primarily rote memorization skills to one that is more formative, is more competency-based, promotes learning and development for our students, and tests higher-order skills, such as analysis, critical thinking, and conceptual clarity.

Hence, in line with the NEP 2020, CBSE has made some changes in the learning and evaluation practices. As per the official notice, there will be a greater number of competency-based questions or questions that assess the application of concepts in real-life/ unfamiliar situations in the question paper. "While the overall marks and duration of examination shall remain the same, change in the composition of assessment tasks would help us achieve the desired ends. Therefore, in the forthcoming sessions, a greater number of Competency-Based Questions or questions that assess the application of concepts in real-life/ unfamiliar situations will be part of the question paper," the official notice reads.

CBSE adds 10% more competency-based questions, reduces short/long answer questions

For classes 9 and 10:

The existing question paper comprises 20% objective type questions including multiple-choice questions, 20% case-based or source-based integrated questions, and the remaining 60% are short or long answer questions. Following the modification, the question paper will comprise 30% competency-based questions including multiple-choice questions, case-based, and source-based integrated questions or any other types, 20% objective questions, and the remaining 50% will be short or long answer questions as per the existing pattern.

For classes 11 and 12: