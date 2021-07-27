CBSE Board Results 2021: Results To Be Out Soon, Here's How To See Results On Digilocker

CBSE Board Results 2021: Central Board of Secondary Education is gearing up to announce the results of both class 10th and 12th by July 31. As per the latest information, the CBSE matric and inter results will be declared anytime soon. However, CBSE till 27th July 2021 has not announced the exact result date. Earlier, Supreme Court had set July 31 as a deadline for the Board to release results. Once the results are announced, students can check the results on the official websites.

CBSE board result 2021 date

CBSE 10th result date- Exact date not announced but results are expected to be declared within a week

CBSE 12th result date- Results will be declared by July 31, 2021

Medium to check results

Websites- cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.nic.in and cbse.gov.in.

DigiLocker

SMS

UMANG app

How to create an account on Digilocker

Go to the play store, find the DigiLocker app and download it

Enter the name and date of birth, choose gender and enter your mobile number

Candidates will be asked to set a six-digit security PIN, candidates are advised to set a strong PIN

Enter valid email ID and Aadhaar number

Submit the details and choose or set your username, account will be created

How to view documents on Digi locker

Go to the Digilocker app

Enter your mobile number or aadhaar card and enter a six-digit pin

Click on login, Digi locker will be opened

OR enter username and six-digit pin and click on submit

Results will be displayed on the app download the same

How to view results on UMANG App

Download the Umang App from Google Play Store

Select CBSE from the options available on the home page

Enter credentials like roll number and admit card ID

Check and download your CBSE Class 10 Result 2021

How to get results via SMS

Type CBSE10 < ROLLNUMBER > < ADMITCARDID > and send it to 7738299899.

It needs to be noted that Board exams were not conducted for both classes 10th and 12th. It was cancelled due to the second wave of COVID-19 in India. The schools were asked to evaluate students on the basis of previous years' results and internal assessment.