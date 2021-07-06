CBSE Boards 2021-22 To Be Held In Two Parts, Here's All About New Assessment Scheme

CBSE boards 2021-22: Central Board of Secondary Education has released a special assessment scheme for Class 10 and Class 12 board exams on Monday, July 5. It will be applicable for the session 2021-22. The thought behind new scheme is that it will meet the challenges faced by the board in 2020-21 due to the COVID-19 situation in India. CBSE issued a notice to all the affiliated schools informing the same.

Special scheme for 2021-22

For the academic session 2021-22 board has decided to divide the syllabus into two terms. Students will have to go through approximately 50% syllabus in each term. Subjects will be bifurcated only by subject experts. Exam pattern will be similar to semester or half-yearly exams as exams will be conducted at the end of term. Only 50 % syllabus will be considered for the first term and rest will be considered in final term. However, Board is yet to rationalize the syllabus for the conduct of Class 10 and class 12 board exams. It is being predicted that rationalization will be similar to the last academic session and will be notified in July.

The official notification reads, "Academic session 2021-22 of class 10th & 12th to be divided into 2 terms with approx 50% syllabus in each term. Syllabus for Board examination 2021-22 will be rationalized similar to that of last academic session to be notified in July 2021”. This year CBSE took the decision of cancelling the board exams for both class 10th and 12th due to the pandemic. The scheme is expected to improve quality of assessment of learning outcomes for Class 10 and class 12 for academic session 2021-22.

Class 9 and 10: Internal Assessment

It is to be noted that internal exams for Class 9 and Class 10 students will continue throughout the year. Conduction of internal assessments won’t be affected by term-end exams. Unit tests, exploratory activities, practicals, projects will not be affected by this decision. Schools are free to announce their own date sheet for internal exams. However, guidelines for internal assessment will be provided by CBSE. Schools will have to upload marks of Internal Assessment on the CBSE IT platform.

Term-end exam: Pattern

Term I examination will be conducted in the month of November-December 2021. The question paper will have MCQs including case-based MCQs and MCQs on the assertion-reasoning type. The duration of the test will be 90 minutes. As per the official notification of the board, "In case the situation of the pandemic forces complete closure of schools during November-December 2021, but Term II exams are held at schools or centers. The term I MCQ-based examination would be done by students online/offline from home - in this case, the weightage of this exam for the final score would be reduced, and the weightage of Term II exams will be increased for declaration of the final result’. It further added, "In case the situation of the pandemic forces complete closure of schools during March-April 2022, but Term I exams are held at schools or centers. Results would be based on the performance of students on Term I MCQ-based examination and internal assessments. The weightage of marks of Term I examination conducted by the Board will be increased to provide year-end results of candidates."