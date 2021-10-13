CBSE Class 10, 12 Term Exams Guidelines Released; Check Full Details Here

CBSE term exams 2021 guidelines: Ahead of the examination, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released a list of guidelines for schools. In view of the prevailing COVID pandemic this year, the schools have been directed to conduct the examination in a classroom that has a strength of only 20 students. The exam, which is going to be conducted in two terms, is scheduled to start next month, and the second term examination will be held next year in March-April.

According to CBSE, this year's examination will be held in an MCQ pattern, containing half of the entire syllabus. The examination will be for 90 minutes and students will be asked to answer all the questions. Meanwhile, for the clarity of the students, the CBSE has also released a sample question paper on the official website of the CBSE- cbse.nic.in.

The examination for skill-based subjects will commence on November 15, 2021, and the Major Subjects exam will be held on November 24, 2021.

The board will send encrypted question papers to the school authorities in the morning.

The examination will be held on OMR sheets and will be available on cloud storage.

The answer sheets are to be submitted to the examination department by 01:30 pm.

Evaluation would start from 01:30pm to 5:00pm.

The classroom will be able to seat 20 students, but only 12 students will be allowed to sit in one room.

One center has a strength of 500 students per one observer, and the observer can change according to requirements.

Students will be able to check answer keys by 01:30 a.m.

The students of classes 10 and 12 must appear in the Term 1 exam.

For term 1, practical exams will be conducted by the school authorities, and term 2 exams will be conducted by CBSE as usual.

CBSE term exam guidelines: Main Subjects

Class 10 Main Subjects Class 12 Main Subjects Maths Maths Hindi Physics English Chemistry Social science Biology - Accountancy - Physical Education - Economics - Geography - Business Studies - History - Geography - Sociology

