'CBSE Class 10 & 12 Exams Datesheet To Be Released On May 18': HRD Minister Pokhriyal

HRD minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Saturday announced that the datasheets for CBSE class 10th and 12th will now be released on Monday, i.e May 18. Earlier in the day, the minister had announced that the datasheet for CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 exams will be out at 5 PM on Saturday.

However, taking to Twitter, Pokhriyal stated that CBSE is taking into consideration some additional technical aspects before finalising the datasheets of the board exams of classes 10th and 12th, due to which, the datasheets will now be released by Monday.

#CBSE is taking into consideration some additional technical aspects before finalizing the datesheets of the board exams of classses 10th and 12th, due to which, the datesheets will now be released by Monday i.e. 18-05-2020. Inconvenience caused is sincerely regretted. — Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) May 16, 2020

Earlier on May 8, the minister had said that the remaining exams of CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 would be conducted from July 1 to July 15. Last week, the HRD ministry had also announced that JEE (MAIN) test will be held from July 18, 20, 21, 22 & 23 and JEE (ADVANCED) to be held in August, while the medical entrance exam NEET to be held on July 26.

Earlier, the CBSE reiterated its decision of conducting the Class 10 and 12 examinations. In its circular dated April 1, 2020, the Board stated that it was unable to conduct exams on 8 days across the country due to the COVID-19 pandemic while exams could not be held on 4 days in North East Delhi District due to the communal riots. Thereafter, the CBSE observed that it would conduct exams only for main subjects required for promotion and admission in higher educational institutions. It elaborated that only the Class 10 students in North East Delhi will have to write the exam for 6 subjects.

