CBSE Class 10 Students Can Take Board Exam Post-Covid If Unsatisfied: Education Minister

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said on Wednesday that students of CBSE Class 10 will be promoted on basis of internal assessment. He also said that If a student is not satisfied with the assessment then they can appear for the examination once the COVID-19 situation is normal.

"Students of Class 10 to be promoted on basis of internal assessment. If a student is not satisfied with the assessment then he/she can appear for the examination once the situation (#COVID19) is normal," Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal said to news agency ANI.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with Ramesh Pokhriyal, Education Secretary, and other important officials earlier on Wednesday to discuss the issue of CBSE board exams.

Class 10 board exams have been called off and class 12 exams have been postponed, informed the Union Ministry of Education on Wednesday after a high-level meeting chaired by the Prime Minister.

"Results of Class 10th will be prepared on the basis of an objective criterion to be developed by the Board. Class 12th exams will be held later, the situation will be reviewed on 1st June by the Board," the Ministry added.

Reacting to the news, Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia said, "I am happy that Class 10 exams are being canceled and dates are being rescheduled for class 12 exams. Like Class 10 students, I appeal to the govt to promote Class 12 students on the basis of internal assessment."

COVID-19 Cases In India

India reported 1,84,372 new COVID-19 cases, 82,339 discharges, and 1,027 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry.

Total cases: 1,38,73,825

Total recoveries: 1,23,36,036

Active cases: 13,65,704

Death toll: 1,72,085

Total vaccination: 11,11,79,578

The death toll increased to 1,72,085 with 1,027 daily new fatalities, the highest since October 18, 2020, the data updated at 8 am showed. Registering a steady increase for the 35th day in a row, the active cases increased to 13,65,704, comprising 9.84 percent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has dropped to 88.92 percent.

The active caseload was at its lowest at 1, 35,926 on February 12 and it was at its highest at 10,17,754 on September 18, 2020. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,23,36,036, while the case fatality rate has further dropped to 1.24 percent, the data stated.