CBSE Term 1 Exams 2021 To Begin Tomorrow, Check Exam Day Guidelines Here

Image: PTI
CBSE board exam 2022: Central Board of Secondary Education is gearing up to begin the CBSE class 12th and 10th Board Exams 2022 for Term 1 from November 16 and 17, respectively. CBSE has recently released the guidelines that have to be followed by students while appearing for exams. As per the schedule which has been released on the official website, the exam will be conducted in offline mode. This time CBSE is following a new pattern and subjects have also been divided into minor and major.
Class 10th and class 12th guidelines are the same. Exams for both classes will be conducted between 11:30 am and 1:30 pm. Following the new format, students will be getting OMR sheets to mark their answers as the exams will be conducted in MCQ format. Students can check the highlights of the guidelines here.
Board had already released the CBSE term 1 exam date sheet and is all set to conduct the mock test for the term 1 exam on November 15, 2021, at 12 noon. Candidates will be able to download the OMR sheet and practice how they will have to take the exam. Students can check the list of important dates here.