CBSE Term 1 Exams 2021 To Begin Tomorrow, Check Exam Day Guidelines Here

CBSE board exam 2022: Central Board of Secondary Education is gearing up to begin the CBSE class 12th and 10th Board Exams 2022 for Term 1 from November 16 and 17, respectively. CBSE has recently released the guidelines that have to be followed by students while appearing for exams. As per the schedule which has been released on the official website, the exam will be conducted in offline mode. This time CBSE is following a new pattern and subjects have also been divided into minor and major.

Class 10th and class 12th guidelines are the same. Exams for both classes will be conducted between 11:30 am and 1:30 pm. Following the new format, students will be getting OMR sheets to mark their answers as the exams will be conducted in MCQ format. Students can check the highlights of the guidelines here.

CBSE term 1 exam guidelines: Exam day instructions

Registered students will have to carry their admit cards to the exam hall. In case, due to any reason they fail to do so, they will not be allowed to take the exam.

Students will have to report at least 1 hour before the commencement of the exam and be seated on time at the exam center

Students must know that the COVID protocols should be strictly followed. Therefore, they will have to wear masks, use sanitizers and maintain social distancing at all times.

As mentioned above, the exams will begin at 11:30 am and students will be getting 20 minutes of reading time. Earlier, the reading time allotted was 15 minutes.

If any student faces any kind of difficulties like symptoms of cold, cough, or fever, they will have to report it to their school immediately.

Students must be careful while filling the OMR sheet

Board had already released the CBSE term 1 exam date sheet and is all set to conduct the mock test for the term 1 exam on November 15, 2021, at 12 noon. Candidates will be able to download the OMR sheet and practice how they will have to take the exam. Students can check the list of important dates here.

CBSE Term 1 Exams 2022: Important dates