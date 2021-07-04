CBSE Class 10th And 12th Exam Fee: PIL Filed In Delhi HC Seeks Refund Of Exam Fee

A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by an advocate and a social activist Deepa Joseph has been moved to Delhi High Court. It seeks direction for the refund of the CBSE Class 10, 12 Board exam fee. As per the PIL, boards should look for an option to refund the exam fees. PIL demands so as Board did not conduct matric and inter exams this year due to COVID-19 pandemic. As per the advocate, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had received crores of rupees as examination fees this year. She claims that the board should return money to the stakeholders as it was not spent in conducting exams. Advocate Deepa Joseph is also the mother of a Class 10th student studying in CBSE affiliated government school.

As per media reports, each student had paid Rs. 2100 examination fee for appearing in Class 10 Board examinations for seven subjects this year. The PIL on CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam Fee states, “The petition submits that the respondent is unjustified in keeping the money collected from students as examination fees for Class X and XII board examinations that have got cancelled”. CBSE collects examination fees from Board students every year to pay the invigilators and examiners and also to set up exam centers.

Plea demands Refund Policy

The plea that has been moved to Delhi HC seeks direction for CBSE and Education Ministry to formulate a new fee refund policy. Once the final decision is out, stakeholders can get more information on the official website, cbse.gov.in. Plea acknowledges that fees collected are significant for many parents, especially in these difficult financial times. Along with the advocate, All India Parents Association had also raised this issue recently.

Board exams were cancelled

Board conducts exams for class 10th and 12th every year. This year due to COVID pandemic, CBSE decided to cancel the exams, class 10th board exam got cancelled on April 14, 2021. Class 12th board exam was also cancelled by CBSE on June 1, 2021. CBSE is yet to release the results, it is scheduled to be released by July 31.