CBSE Class 10th Result 2021: E-pareeksha Portal To Upload Students' Marks Opens, See Steps

Quick links:
CBSE E-pareeksha portal
Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has activated the links to upload the marks of class 10 students. Schools will upload the marks of class 10 students as per the alternative assessment scheme that was released on May 1. The links have been uploaded on the e-pareeksha portal of CBSE.
As per the notification released by CBSE on May 1, schools will evaluate the class 10 students for a total of 100 marks. 10 marks will be awarded on the basis of the periodic tests or unit tests conducted throughout the year, 30 marks for half-yearly or mid-term exams and 40 marks will be awarded on the basis of their performance in pre-board exams. 20 marks will be based on the internal assessment as per the existing policy laid by CBSE.
As per CBSE, the internal assessments have already been done by schools. The board has asked the schools to upload the data on the e-pareeksha portal latest by June 11. The data for the remaining 80 marks has also to be uploaded by the schools.
CBSE had on April 14 cancelled the class 10 board exam that was scheduled to be held between May 4 and June 7, in view of the Coronavirus pandemic. The board had earlier announced that students will be evaluated based on the alternative assessment scheme and the result will be declared by June 20.