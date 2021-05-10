CBSE Class 10th Result 2021: E-pareeksha Portal To Upload Students' Marks Opens, See Steps

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has activated the links to upload the marks of class 10 students. Schools will upload the marks of class 10 students as per the alternative assessment scheme that was released on May 1. The links have been uploaded on the e-pareeksha portal of CBSE.

As per the notification released by CBSE on May 1, schools will evaluate the class 10 students for a total of 100 marks. 10 marks will be awarded on the basis of the periodic tests or unit tests conducted throughout the year, 30 marks for half-yearly or mid-term exams and 40 marks will be awarded on the basis of their performance in pre-board exams. 20 marks will be based on the internal assessment as per the existing policy laid by CBSE.

As per CBSE, the internal assessments have already been done by schools. The board has asked the schools to upload the data on the e-pareeksha portal latest by June 11. The data for the remaining 80 marks has also to be uploaded by the schools.

How to upload CBSE Class 10 students data on e-pareeksha Portal

Visit the new official website of CBSE- cbse.gov.in Under the Latest@ CBSE tab given on the homepage, click on the link that reads- CBSE class 10 tabulation policy- click here The e-pareeksha portal will open on the screen Click on the link that reads 'UPLOADING OF THEORY DATA FOR CLASS X' (for 80 marks) Or click on the link that reads 'UPLOADING OF INTERNAL ASSESSMENT/PRACTICAL DATA FOR CLASS X' (For 20 marks) A login page will open on your screen Key in your Affiliation No. as User Id and Changed password as Password Key in the security pin as shown on the screen and submit Upload the data as required and submit

Direct link to upload CBSE Class 10 students' theory data of 80 marks

Direct link to upload CBSE Class 10 students' internal assessment data of 20 marks

CBSE had on April 14 cancelled the class 10 board exam that was scheduled to be held between May 4 and June 7, in view of the Coronavirus pandemic. The board had earlier announced that students will be evaluated based on the alternative assessment scheme and the result will be declared by June 20.