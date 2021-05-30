CBSE Class 12 Board Exam Cancellation Plea To Be Heard In Supreme Court Tomorrow

The Supreme Court of India will hear the plea filed by 7000 parents seeking to cancel the class 12 board exams in view of the Coronavirus pandemic. The PIL was filed by the parents through advocate Mamta Sharma on Thursday and a hearing was scheduled for Friday. However, the hearing was adjourned till Monday, May 31.

The bench of Justices AM Khanwilkar and Dinesh Maheshwari were hearing the plea. The top court has asked the advocate to serve an advance copy to the counsel of the respondents- Centre, CBSE and ICSE. As the advocate had not served the copy to respondents, the court could not proceed with the hearing and scheduled it for May 31. The hearing will begin at 11 am on Monday.

The bench told the petitioner counsel to be optimistic. "Be optimistic. Maybe there will be a resolution in your favour. Serve the other side first, so another side is represented," the Bench had said on Friday.

CBSE Class 12 Board Exam date to be announced on June 1

Students can expect an update or a decision after the hearing in Supreme Court tomorrow. However, the final decision on conducting the CBSE class 12 board exam is scheduled to be announced on June 1, said the union education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank. A high-level meeting was held last week that was chaired by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. After a five hour-long discussion the education minister announced that they have asked CBSE, ICSE and other state boards to submit their decision in writing. The education minister will then announce the exam date and method of conducting the class 12 exam on June 1.

However, it was made clear that the exam will not be cancelled. The CBSE said that the board exam will be held likely in July- August. CBSE has proposed to conduct the exam with objective questions, with reduced duration and for major subjects only.