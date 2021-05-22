CBSE Class 12 Board Exam: High Level Meeting To Discuss Exam Issue Tomorrow

CBSE Class 12 Board Exam: A decision regarding class 12 board exams is expected to be taken soon. Union education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Saturday tweeted about a high-level meeting that will be held tomorrow to discuss the exam issue. The meeting will be chaired by defence minister Rajnath Singh.

High level meeting to discuss class 12 and entrance exam issue tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that any decision affecting the careers of students should be taken in wide consultations with all state government and stakeholders. The high-level meeting that is scheduled for May 23 will be attended by cabinet members- Smriti Irani and Prakash Javdekar as well. All state government Education Ministers and Secretaries have also been invited to attend the meeting virtually to share their views regarding the upcoming exams. Union education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank has also asked the students and other Twitter users to send their suggestions on his Twitter handle. The meeting will not only focus on the CBSE board exams but also on other upcoming entrance exams.

"The Hon’ble Prime Minister has desired that any decision affecting the careers of his beloved students has to be taken in wide consultations with all State Governments & Stakeholders. I recently held a meeting with the State Education Secretaries in this regard. The consultative process will be further strengthened through a high-level meeting to be chaired by Hon’ble Defence Minister Shri @rajnathsingh Ji, also to be attended by my cabinet colleagues Smt.@smritiirani Ji and Shri @PrakashJavdekar Ji. All the State Government Education Ministers and Secretaries have been requested to attend this meeting and to share their valuable views with regards to upcoming examinations. This virtual meeting will take place at 11.30 AM on 23rd May, 2021. Friends, I need "YOUR" valuable suggestions too. You can send them on my Twitter handle," the series of his tweet reads.

CBSE class 12 Board Exams:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on April 14 chaired a meeting with ministers and officials to discuss the exam issue. Intervening in the matter, he asked the CBSE board officials to make a decision on board exams in favour of students considering the pandemic. CBSE had then cancelled the class 10 board exams and postponed the class 12 exam. Students of class 10 will be evaluated on the basis of pre-board exam and internal assessment and their results are expected to be declared by July. Meanwhile, students of CBSE class 12 and other state boards have also been demanding to cancel the class 12 exams as well considering the pandemic. The decision is awaited.