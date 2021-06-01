CBSE Class 12 Board Exam: PM Modi To Chair Key Meeting Today, Say GoI Sources

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair an important meeting in the evening today to discuss the class 12th board exam issue, GoI sources said. As per sources, PM Modi will be briefed on all possible options that can be considered to conduct class 12 board exams, as a result of the extensive discussions with all states and other stakeholders. Read on to know more details.

CBSE Class 12 exam decision

The final decision on class 12 board exam dates and formats was to be announced today, June 1. The union education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank was to announce the decision. However, the announcement was deferred after the minister was admitted to AIIMS-Delhi due to post COVID complications on Tuesday.

On May 24 as well, PM Modi had chaired a high-level meeting with officials to deliberate over the future of the critical board exams. The meeting was called by PM Modi after Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' invited 'detailed suggestions' from States on the issue of conducting exams amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The Prime Minister was briefed over the options left for the government to conduct the exams.

During the high-level meeting on May 24, PM Modi had said that the government has to make a decision considering the safety and security of the children as well as their future prospects. Prime Minister Modi had also directed the officials present to hold another high-level meeting with all states and senior ministers of the Government of India to take into account their suggestions, ideas, and also from the states. Therefore, the final decision will be based on the widest possible consultative process and will be the best possible option keeping in mind the current COVID situation and future prospects.

SC to examine Centre's decision on class 12 exam

The Supreme Court of India will examine the decision that will be taken by the centre regarding the class 12 board exam. A plea was filed by advocate Mamta Sharma on behalf of 7000 parents of the board examinees who were seeking to cancel the board exam. The matter has been adjourned till June 3. The centre's decision on the class 12 exam is expected by tomorrow.