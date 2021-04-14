Last Updated:

CBSE Class 12 Board Exam Postponed, Class 10 Board Exam Cancelled; Read Full Announcement

Ministry of Education, on April 14, announced that Board Exams of class 10, which were scheduled to be held between May 4 to June 14 have been cancelled.

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has cancelled the class 10th board exams and postponed the class 12th board exams in view of the rising number of COVID-19 cases. The CBSE Board exams were scheduled to begin on May 4. The decision was taken after a key meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the education minister, other officials and CBSE board officials.

Ministry of Education, on April 14, announced that CBSE Board Exams of class 10, which were scheduled to be held between May 4 to June 14 have been cancelled. The results of Class Xth Board will be prepared on the basis of an objective criterion to be developed by the Board. In case, any candidate asserts non-satisfaction from the marks allocated to him/her, would be given an opportunity to sit in an exam when conducive.

On the other hand, the Class 12th exam, which was to be held from May 4th to June, 14th  have been postponed.  As per the ministry, the situation will be reviewed on 1st June 2021 by the Board, and details will be shared subsequently. A notice of at least 15 days will be given before the start of the examinations. Amidst the rising COVID-19 wave, the decision was made keeping in mind the safety of students.

The conclusion was reached following two rounds of meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s with Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokkriyal ‘Nishank’ and other important lawmakers on April 14.  Both the meets were chaired by the PM. During the meet, officials proposed alternative arrangements to conduct board exams this year while also highlighting that it could be done online like the previous year.

CBSE Board exams 2021: Class 10th exam cancelled, class 12th exam postponed

With the country currently witnessing the second wave of COVID-19, demand for the cancellation of class 10 and 12 board exams have risen. The call was echoed by hundreds of thousands of students and their parents who raised their voice online with #cancelboards2021.

The chorus for cancellation of upcoming board exams also grew louder after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia and Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra appealed to the Centre to cancel the exams saying the examination centres can become super spreaders and alternative methods for assessment need to be explored.

Earlier, Deputy CM and Education Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia told Republic that the centre should promote the students based on the alternative assessment scheme like it was done in the year 2020.  "The centre should consider conducting exams online. If we can conduct classes online, why can't we conduct the exams online too? That is the need of the hour.  I'm sure the PM will take a decision keeping the country's almost 30 lakh students, their future, and their health in mind,” he said.  

Additionally, the Chhattisgarh government has also postponed the class 10 and class 12 board exam of the state. However, despite rising voices to #cancellboards2021, there is a group of students who have opposed the demand stating that it would squander their time as well as shoot up their anxiety.

