CBSE Class 12 Board Exam Postponed, Class 10 Board Exam Cancelled; Read Full Announcement

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has cancelled the class 10th board exams and postponed the class 12th board exams in view of the rising number of COVID-19 cases. The CBSE Board exams were scheduled to begin on May 4. The decision was taken after a key meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the education minister, other officials and CBSE board officials.

Ministry of Education, on April 14, announced that CBSE Board Exams of class 10, which were scheduled to be held between May 4 to June 14 have been cancelled. The results of Class Xth Board will be prepared on the basis of an objective criterion to be developed by the Board. In case, any candidate asserts non-satisfaction from the marks allocated to him/her, would be given an opportunity to sit in an exam when conducive.

On the other hand, the Class 12th exam, which was to be held from May 4th to June, 14th have been postponed. As per the ministry, the situation will be reviewed on 1st June 2021 by the Board, and details will be shared subsequently. A notice of at least 15 days will be given before the start of the examinations. Amidst the rising COVID-19 wave, the decision was made keeping in mind the safety of students.

Today Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji chaired a high-level meeting to review the examinations to be held at various levels in view of the developing Corona situation. — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) April 14, 2021

Honourable Prime Minister reiterated that the well-being of the students has to be the top priority for the Government. — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) April 14, 2021

He also stated that the Centre would keep in mind the best interests of the students and ensure that their health is taken care of at the same time their academic interests are not harmed. — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) April 14, 2021

The conclusion was reached following two rounds of meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s with Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokkriyal ‘Nishank’ and other important lawmakers on April 14. Both the meets were chaired by the PM. During the meet, officials proposed alternative arrangements to conduct board exams this year while also highlighting that it could be done online like the previous year.

With the country currently witnessing the second wave of COVID-19, demand for the cancellation of class 10 and 12 board exams have risen. The call was echoed by hundreds of thousands of students and their parents who raised their voice online with #cancelboards2021.

The chorus for cancellation of upcoming board exams also grew louder after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia and Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra appealed to the Centre to cancel the exams saying the examination centres can become super spreaders and alternative methods for assessment need to be explored.

Earlier, Deputy CM and Education Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia told Republic that the centre should promote the students based on the alternative assessment scheme like it was done in the year 2020. "The centre should consider conducting exams online. If we can conduct classes online, why can't we conduct the exams online too? That is the need of the hour. I'm sure the PM will take a decision keeping the country's almost 30 lakh students, their future, and their health in mind,” he said.

Additionally, the Chhattisgarh government has also postponed the class 10 and class 12 board exam of the state. However, despite rising voices to #cancellboards2021, there is a group of students who have opposed the demand stating that it would squander their time as well as shoot up their anxiety.

