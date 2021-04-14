CBSE Board Exams 2021 Live Updates: CBSE And Other State Boards Cancel/ Postpone Exams

Quick links:
CBSE Live Updates (Image: PTI)
After the CBSE, the International Baccalaureate (IB) Board on Wednesday came forward to announce the cancellation of examination of its various programmes in view of the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the country. The announcement was made after a detailed conversation with the schools, associations and education boards under the IB.
In a message addressed to the heads and coordinators of schools, the body wrote, "Following continued conversations with our schools, associations and education boards, the IB can confirm that all IB school in India will follow the non-examination route for the Diploma Programme, Career-related Programme and the Alternative task for the Middle Years Programme."
Meghalaya state board class 12 examinations will be held as per schedule with utmost precaution to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong said on Wednesday.
He said the state government has directed the authorities concerned to ensure strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols. The class 12 examinations of the Meghalaya state board will be held as per schedule but with utmost precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19," Tynsong told reporters after a review meeting here.
Annual board examinations of Class 10 and 12 of JMI schools postponed: Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI).
The examinations of Class 10th and Intermediate will be conducted as per the schedule: Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh. Andhra Pradesh Education Dept has issued a schedule for the conduct of exams for the 10th class in June and exams for Intermediate in May.
In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, Tamil Nadu Board exams have also been postponed. "This will prevent the congregation of students. We've had episodes of COVID infection in 14 schools in Thanjavur Dist. Here, we are focusing on micro-containment & cancelling non-essential activity," Tamil Nadu Health Secretary said.
Himachal Pradesh Board has also postponed the class 10th, 12th and undergraduate exams to May 17, in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"In view of increasing #COVID19 cases in the state, it has been decided to postpone the ClassX, Class XII and Under Graduate examinations to May 17, 2021: Department of Education, Himachal Pradesh," an official statement reads.
Rajasthan govt has also promoted the classes 8, 9 and 11 students without exams, in view of COVID-19.
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday announced the postponement of class 10th and 12th board exams in view of COVID-19. Read full details here.
Mr. Vivek Jain, Chief Business Officer, Shiksha.com commented, “Postponement of the board exam for Class 12th and cancellation of the board exam for class 10 is the need of the hour considering the rapid surge in Covid cases across the country. Preparing the result of Class 10 board on the basis of the objective criterion developed by the Board and providing an opportunity for unsatisfied students to sit for an exam as and when the conditions are conducive to hold the exams is a very thoughtful decision by the Education Ministry in this critical situation. We believe Education Ministry has taken the decision considering both the safety and future of the students.”
As per the press note shared by PIB, "The pandemic situation in the country is seeing a resurgence of COVID 19 positive cases in many states, with a few states having been affected more than others. In this situation, schools have been shut down in 11 states. Unlike State Boards, CBSE has an all-India character, and therefore, it is essential to hold exams simultaneously throughout the country. Hence, the decision to cancel the class 10th board and postpone the class 12th board exams has been taken."
After the decision to cancel CBSE class 10th board exams and postpone class 12th board exams, all eyes are on ICSE and ISC board exams.
"I think this is the right decision by the Government in view of the current COVID-19 situation. With schools and colleges also closed right now in most cities, it is important for schools and students to maintain continuity in learning virtually. We hope that the situation improves soon," said Zishaan Hayath, CEO, Toppr.com.
As per sources, the union education ministry will urge all state boards to follow the decision taken by CBSE and postpone the 12th and cancel the 10th state board exams. Read the full story.
As per the official data shared by CBSE, around 21. 5 lakh students are registered for the CBSE class 10th exams and 14 lakh students are registered for class 12th exams.
After the decision on CBSE Board exams 2021, education minister Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank has called a meeting of his departments tonight. All top bureaucrats will be present in the meeting tonight. This is being held prior to the meeting scheduled to be held tomorrow in which vice-chancellors of all universities will meet the state education minister.
Union education minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said that any student (class 10) who is not satisfied with their marks based on an alternative assessment scheme will get an opportunity to appear for the exam as and when the COVID conditions are conducive to hold the exams.
In the year 2020, CBSE had canceled both, class 10th and 12th exams due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Their results were prepared based on an alternative assessment scheme. However, the students who were not satisfied with their marks obtained by the alternative assessment were allowed to appear for the board exams in July when the number of cases was dipping.
As per the official sources, officials' view was to postpone both class 10th and 12th exams and conduct it after the COVID situation imporves. However, Prime Minister Narendra Modi intervened and said that younger friends have already suffered throughout the year and hence, cancelled the class 10th exams. However, the class 12th exams are postponed keeping in view the importance of the intermediate exams for taking admissions to colleges and universities for higher education. Read the full story here.
"I am glad about the decision. As a parent and education minister, I believe students will get some relief. The decision is however not in favour of the class 12th exam. This will add up to their anxiety. Class 12th exams should also be cancelled. I request the centre to take a similar decision for the class 12th students too," Deputy CM of Delhi, Manish Sisodia said. Read full story here.
CBSE will conduct the class 12th board exams after the situation is conducive for conducting the board exams. The situation will be reviewed on June 1 by the CBSE and the notice of conducting the exam will be given 15 days before the commencement of the exam.
#cbseforstudents @DrRPNishank @EduMinOfIndia@AkashvaniAIR@narendramodi @PTI_News @PIB_India @@DDNewslive pic.twitter.com/NCWnUJV9wX— CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) April 14, 2021
National General Secretary of BJP Kailash Vijayvargiya has welcomed the decision and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and union education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank for it.
देश में कोरोना संक्रमण की स्थिति को देखते हुए सरकार ने #CBSE की 10वीं बोर्ड की परीक्षाओं को निरस्त और 12वीं की परीक्षाओं को स्थगित किया है।— Kailash Vijayvargiya (@KailashOnline) April 14, 2021
इस फैसले के लिए माननीय प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi और शिक्षामंत्री श्री @DrRPNishank को धन्यवाद!
सही समय पर लिया गया ये सही फैसला है।
Deputy CM of Delhi, Manish Sisodia has stated that he is happy with the decision to cancel the CBSE class 10th board exams and postponing the class 12th exams.
"I am glad that the exams have been cancelled/postponed. This is a great relief for lakhs of students and their parents," Delhi CM, Arvind Kejriwal tweeted.
"The situation will be reviewed on 1st June 2021 by the Board, and details will be shared subsequently. A notice of at least 15 days will be given before the start of the examinations,: the official statement reads.
CBSE class 10th exams are cancelled. Students will be evaluated on the basis of an objective criterion to be developed by the Board. Any candidate who is not satisfied with the marks allocated to him/her on this basis will be given an opportunity to sit in an exam as and when the conditions are conducive to hold the exams.
Today Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji chaired a high-level meeting to review the examinations to be held at various levels in view of the developing Corona situation.— Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) April 14, 2021
The Hon’ble Prime Minister chaired a high-level meeting today to review the examinations to be held at various levels in view of the developing Corona situation. Union Education Minister, Shri Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, Cabinet Secretary, School and Higher Education Secretaries and other top officials attended the meeting.
The Prime Minister reiterated that the well being of the students has to be the top priority for the Government. He also stated that the Centre would keep in mind the best interests of the students and ensure that their health is taken care of at the same time their academic interests are not harmed.
An overview was given on the X and XII board exam to be held from next month. The Board exam for class X and XII conducted by CBSE are scheduled to begin from 4th May, 2021. The pandemic situation in the country is seeing a resurgence of COVID 19 positive cases in many states, with a few states having been affected more than others. In this situation, schools have been shut down in 11 states. Unlike State Boards, CBSE has an all-India character, and therefore, it is essential to hold exams simultaneously throughout the country. Looking to the present situation of the pandemic and school closures, and also taking in account the safety and well-being of the students, it is decided as follows:
1. The Board Exams for Class XIIth to be held from May 4th to June, 14th, 2021 are hereby postponed. These exams will be held hereafter. The situation will be reviewed on 1st June 2021 by the Board, and details will be shared subsequently. A notice of at least 15 days will be given before the start of the examinations.
2. The Board Exams for Class Xth to be held from 4th May to June 14th, 2021 are hereby cancelled. The results of Class Xth Board will be prepared on the basis of an objective criterion to be developed by the Board. Any candidate who is not satisfied with the marks allocated to him/her on this basis will be given an opportunity to sit in an exam as and when the conditions are conducive to hold the exams.
CBSE class 10th exam has been cancelled and class 12th exams have been postponed. The situation will be reviewed on 1st June 2021 by the Board, and details will be shared subsequently. A notice of at least 15 days will be given before the start of the examinations.