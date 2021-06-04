CBSE Class 12 Board Exam Results To Be Declared Soon? Secy Anurag Tripathi Shares Update

After the cancellation of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 Board Exams, students are now waiting for an official announcement on when the results will be declared and the assessment criteria that would be opted to evaluate them. According to CBSE Secretary Anurag Tripathi, the results would be declared in the 'shortest time possible,' and well before the students need to start applying to higher education institutions.

While speaking to ANI, Anurag Tripathi said: "We cannot fix any date or time today but we also know that this work has to be done as soon as possible. I would request to parents and students that we will try to give the result in the shortest possible time before students need to give the result in the higher education institution or foreign institutes."

Criteria for CBSE Class 12 Exam results in 2 weeks

Anurag Tripathi stated students can expect an announcement on the parameters for the CBSE Class 12 Board Exams within the next 2 weeks, following a detailed discussion with approximately 14 lakh students. He also affirmed that those unhappy with the judgment criteria would have the option to appear for an examination when the situation was conducive.

"We expect that within two weeks we will decide the criteria on what parameters the result of 12th exam will be made. It will take about two weeks because we need to do a long discussion because there are 14 lakh students, whose results are to come," he said.

"In the circular issued after the cancellation of the 12th examination, it is clearly mentioned that students who are not satisfied with the statement and feel that injustice has been done to them and think that he/she can do better, then an option to appear in the examination would be provided by the CBSE as and when the situation becomes conducive," he added.

This comes after the Supreme Court in a hearing on Thursday directed the Centre to submit its plan on criteria of the CBSE Class 12 Board Exams within the next two weeks. The same was directed for the ICSE Class 12 Exams. With this latest CBSE news, the announcement for the CBSE Class 12 results can be expected between the end of July-August 2021.