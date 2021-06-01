CBSE Class 12 Board Exams: Education Minister Breaks Silence, Reasons Their Cancellation

After the announcement of the cancellation of CBSE class 12 board exams, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal on Tuesday broke his silence and came forward to register his first reactions. Pokhriyal who has not been keeping well, and was admitted to AIIMS earlier in the day, took to his official Twitter handle and asserted that in a bid to ensure the safety and security of the students, teachers, and parents, in a meeting chaired that was chaired by Prime Minister Modi in his absence, the aforesaid decision to cancel the CBSE Class 12 Board Exams was taken.

Education Minister informs about the cancellation of CBSE class 12 board exam

Pokriyal, on his official Twitter handle, wrote, "To ensure safety & security of students, teachers, and parents and to put an end to anxiety in the minds of class XII students, in a meeting chaired by PM Narendra Modi, it was decided to issue CBSE results based on well-defined criteria." He then, moving on to wish the students the best for their career and their future, wrote, "I would like to reiterate safety and career of students as of paramount importance for PM Modi's Government."

To ensure safety & security of students, teachers & parents and to put an end to anxiety in the minds of class XII students, in a meeting chaired by Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji, it was decided to issue CBSE results based on well-defined criteria https://t.co/a7Yj6X0czi (1/2) — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) June 1, 2021

I wish all the students the very best in their careers. I would like to reiterate safety and career of students as of paramount importance for Honourable Modi Ji's Government. (2/2) — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) June 1, 2021

'A bold decision': Ravi Shankar Prasad

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad also hailed the decision of the Centre and PM Modi. Calling the decision of cancellation of the CBSE Class 12 board exam a 'bold' one, he said," He (PM Modi) has always been a great friend philosopher & guide for the students. His decision to call off the exams has once again expressed his deep concern for the health & well-being of our children."

Grateful to PM @narendramodi Ji for taking a bold decision to call off #cbseboardexams. He has always been a great friend philosopher & guide for the students. His decision to call off the exams has once again expressed his deep concern for the health & wellbeing of our children — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) June 1, 2021

CBSE Class 12 Board Exams Cancelled

The uncertainty looming over CBSE Class 12 Board Exams ended after the Government of India in a high-level meeting chaired by PM Modi announced that the CBSE Class 12 Board Exams stand cancelled as they cannot be conducted at a time when the second wave of COVID-19 is prevailing in India. "Students should not be forced to take the exams," PM Modi said after the meeting.

As per the Centre, CBSE class 12 results will be made as per well-defined objective criteria in a time-bound manner. CBSE will devise 3 point plan for students, as part of which average marks of the last three internal exams conducted by schools will be calculated. Also, if some students would want to take the exams, they will get an opportunity to do so, when the situation improves and is deemed to be conducive for conducting exams.

Press Release 12th (1) by Republic on Scribd

(Credit-ANI/PTI)