CBSE Class 12 Exam 2021 To Be Held, Date And Format Will Be Announced On June 1: Sources

Quick links:
IMAGE: TWITTER/ ANI
CBSE Class 12 exam 2021: The high-level meeting chaired by Rajnath Singh has been concluded. The meeting went on for five hours starting from 11:30 am. As per the sources, CBSE will go ahead with its board exams. However, the dates and format to conduct the class 12 board exams will be announced around June 1.
As per sources, the centre has asked the states to decide whether to conduct their state board exams and inform about the same within two days. Union education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank will then announce the final decision on June 1. However, the official announcement is expected soon. Click here to know what happened in the CBSE meeting today.
The meeting headed by Union Defence Minister was attended by all state education ministers, union education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, other ministers including Smriti Irani and Prakash Javdekar and minister of state education Sanjay Dhotre. CBSE has also suggested the centre options to conduct the class 12 exams only for major subjects. The national board has suggested conducting the exam with objective questions only, instead of essay type questions. The board has also suggested reducing the exam duration from 180 minutes to 90 minutes.
Other state education ministers also demanded to vaccinate all students and teachers before conducting the exams. However, as per experts, it will be difficult owing to the dearth of vaccines in many states. The final decision will, however, be taken on June 1.
(Inputs are provided by sources)