CBSE Class 12 Exam 2021 To Be Held, Date And Format Will Be Announced On June 1: Sources

CBSE Class 12 exam 2021: The high-level meeting chaired by Rajnath Singh has been concluded. The meeting went on for five hours starting from 11:30 am. As per the sources, CBSE will go ahead with its board exams. However, the dates and format to conduct the class 12 board exams will be announced around June 1.

'CBSE Class 12 Board Exams to be conducted'

As per sources, the centre has asked the states to decide whether to conduct their state board exams and inform about the same within two days. Union education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank will then announce the final decision on June 1. However, the official announcement is expected soon. Click here to know what happened in the CBSE meeting today.

CBSE Meeting: Inside Details

The meeting headed by Union Defence Minister was attended by all state education ministers, union education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, other ministers including Smriti Irani and Prakash Javdekar and minister of state education Sanjay Dhotre. CBSE has also suggested the centre options to conduct the class 12 exams only for major subjects. The national board has suggested conducting the exam with objective questions only, instead of essay type questions. The board has also suggested reducing the exam duration from 180 minutes to 90 minutes.

Other state education ministers also demanded to vaccinate all students and teachers before conducting the exams. However, as per experts, it will be difficult owing to the dearth of vaccines in many states. The final decision will, however, be taken on June 1.

Key Highlights of the CBSE Meeting

CBSE Class 12 board exams will not be cancelled The dates and format of conducting the class 12 exams will be announced on June 1. Centre asks states to see if some exams of main subjects can be held under strict COVID protocol, and for the rest of the subjects, internal assessment could be used. CBSE suggests conducting class 12 exam only for major subjects CBSE suggests reducing the exam duration from 180 minutes to 90 minutes Manish Sisodia and other state ministers demand to vaccinate all students before exams The Centre asks states to decide on conducting their state board exams and reply within 2 days. States demand centre to further postpone the class 12 exams till September.

(Inputs are provided by sources)