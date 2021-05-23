CBSE Meeting LIVE| Class 12 Exam Won't Be Cancelled, Can Be Postponed Till Sept: Sources

CBSE Meeting LIVE: Central Board of Secondary Education is soon going to announce the final decision regarding the class 12 board exams as well as key entrance tests like JEE and NEET. A high-level meeting chaired by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is underway. The meeting started at 11:30 am today. The meeting is attended by all state education ministers, union education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, other ministers including Smriti Irani and Prakash Javdekar and minister of state education Sanjay Dhotre.

What is happening in the meeting?

As per the sources, states have expressed concerns for the safety of class 12 exams. States have demanded to further postpone the exams till September. Moreover, the education minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia as well as other state education ministers have asked the centre to consider the option of vaccinating all students before the exams. As per experts, the option of vaccinating all students is difficult owing to the dearth of vaccines, presently.

Follow LIVE Updates of the high-level meeting here

Moreover, states have demanded to reduce the duration of exams from 180 minutes to 90 minutes. As per reliable sources, states were asked to see if some exams of main subjects can be held under strict COVID protocol, and for the rest of the subjects, internal assessment could be used. CBSE had earlier suggested conducting the class 12 exam only for major subjects in the home centre (Own schools) or at the exam centres.

Varsha Gaikwad, education minister of Maharashtra on Sunday said, "We are aware that students are panicked and the decision will be taken from their safety point of view. We will discuss this more with the CM in the cabinet meeting. We know and speak about the third wave and its impact on children. We need to arrange logistics. The atmosphere needs to be safe and secure. The central govt should supply more vaccines. We need to be very careful before taking any decision."

CBSE class 12 board exams won't be cancelled

As per the sources, CBSE class 12 board exams will not be cancelled. The class 12 board exams will be held. Centre and CBSE will mull upon the protocol and details for conducting the class 12 board exams. CBSE had earlier stated the class 12 board exams will be conducted only after the COVID situation improves and the board will review the situation after June 1.