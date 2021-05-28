CBSE Class 12 Exam Cancellation Plea: SC Adjourns Hearing For Monday, Here's What Happened

CBSE Class 12 Board Exam: The Supreme Court of India has adjourned the hearing of the class 12 board exam cancellation plea till Monday. The bench of Justices AM Khanwilkar and Dinesh Maheshwari were hearing the plea filed by 7000 parents of board examinees through advocate Mamta Sharma, today. Here's everything that happened inside the court today.

CBSE Class 12 Board Exam Cancellation plea: Hearing adjourned

The PIL was filed by Advocate Mamta Sharma seeking cancellation of CBSE and ICSE Class 12 board exams 2021 in view of the Coronavirus pandemic. The hearing started at 10.30 am today. The Bench asked the petitioner counsel Mamta Sharma if she has served an advance copy to the respondents - Cente, CBSE and ICSE counsel. She said she will do it today. However, the Court asked her to do it on Monday and the hearing was scheduled for May 31 at 11 am.

'Be optimistic': SC to petitioner

The bench told the petitioner counsel to be optimistic. "Be optimistic. Maybe there will be a resolution in your favour. Serve the other side first, so another side is represented," the Bench said. The bench also permitted the counsel for the petitioner to serve the standing counsel for Central Agency, CBSE and ICSE. Senior Advocate Das submitted that he will represent ICSE.

CBSE to decide on class 12 exam on June 1

Earlier this week, a high-level meeting chaired by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was held along with union education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank and other cabinet ministers - Smriti Irani and Prakash Javdekar. Other stakeholders, education ministers of all states were also present in the virtual meeting. The discussion for the class 12 exam went on for over five hours. The ministry asked the CBSE, ICSE and other states to propose their suggestions in writing within two days and the final decision will be announced on June 1. However, it was made clear that the exam will not be cancelled. The CBSE said that the board exam will be held likely in July- August. CBSE has proposed to conduct the exam with objective questions, with reduced duration and for major subjects only.