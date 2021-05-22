CBSE Class 12 Exam Likely To Be Held For Major Subjects Only, 'CBSE Suggests 2 Options'

CBSE Class 12 Exam: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to conduct the class 12 board exams only for major subjects. As per sources, CBSE has proposed two options to the education ministry to conduct the CBSE class 12 board exams only for key papers. Out of the total 174 subjects, CBSE considers around 20 subjects only as major.

CBSE Class 12 major subjects

The major papers of CBSE include physics, chemistry, mathematics, biology, history, political science, business studies, accountancy, geography, economics, and English. In the year 2020 as well, CBSE had allowed the students to appear for major papers only. A student has to choose a minimum of five and a maximum of six subjects for class 12 exams out of which only four are major subjects.

Crucial meeting to discuss class 12 exams on Sunday

Union defence minister Rajnath Singh will on Sunday chair a crucial meeting to discuss the exam issue. Union education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Women and Child Development minister Smriti Irani and information and broadcasting minister Prakash Javdekar will also attend the meeting. All state government Education Ministers and Secretaries and other stakeholders will also attend the meeting to discuss the issue of conducting class 12 exams and other entrance exams.

'CBSE suggests two options for conducting class 12 exam'

The union education minister on Saturday asked the students, parents, stakeholders and CBSE officials to pour in their suggestions regarding the exams. As per Indian Express, CBSE has suggested two options to the education ministry for class 12 exams. The first option is to conduct the CBSE class 12 board exam only for major subjects in the existing format and in the exam centres. For minor subjects, the marks can be calculated on the basis of students' performance in the major subjects. This would require around one month of pre-exam activities and two months for conducting the exam and declaring the results followed by another 45 days for compartment exams. This can be executed only if the board has three months' time.

The second option suggests that the class 12 exam should be held only for major subjects and students will sit for the exam in their own schools instead of going to the exam centres. Moreover, the exam should be for one and a half hours (90 minutes) instead of three hours. The paper should have only multiple-choice questions/ objective questions. In this case, the students will appear for one language paper and three elective (major) papers only, the English daily has reported.

The final decision on CBSE Class 12 board exam will be taken only after discussion with all stakeholders. Students can expect an official update tomorrow, after the meeting. CBSE had earlier said that the COVID situation will be reviewed on June 1 and the decision of the class 12 exam will be taken only after that.