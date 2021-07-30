CBSE Class 12 Result 2021: How Marks Are Calculated? See CBSE Class 12 Assessment Criteria

The day has finally come. Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is all set to announce the Class 12 Results 2021 today, July 30. Lakhs of students who were eagerly waiting for their board results will be able to check their scores today. The CBSE 12th results will be declared at 2 pm on Friday.

CBSE Class 12 Result 2021

Once the CBSE class 12th results 2021 are announced, students will be able to download their class 12 scorecard from the official website- cbse.gov.in. The results will also be available on various platforms like DigiLocker and UMANG app. This year, the CBSE class 12th results will be based on alternative assessment criteria as the exams were cancelled due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

CBSE class 12 Assessment Criteria

Students of CBSE class 12th will be evaluated on the basis of the alternative assessment criteria. CBSE had constituted a 13 member committee to devise the marking scheme. The committee finalised a 30:30:40 formula for preparation class 12th results. As per the formula, 30 percentage weightage will be given to Class 10th marks, 30 percentage to 11th and 40% to class 12th internal exam marks. Annual exams, mid-term tests, unit tests, pre-board exams will be considered while preparing the scorecards. Click here to read the full assessment criteria.