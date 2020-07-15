CBSE Class 10 Results LIVE Updates: CBSE To Announce Class 10 Results Today; Check Here

Once the CBSE 10th results are declared they can be checked on these websites: results.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.nic.in. In addition to this, the CBSE 10th results will also be availed on apps like Digilocker and UMANG. DigiLocker is an online service app created by the Government of India under its initiative Digital India.

It provides every user who has an Aadhar card with an account in the cloud. The user can then access authentic documents such as driving license, vehicle registration, academic mark sheet in digital format from the official issuers of these certificates. Umang is a mobile application created by the Government of India, which will also display CBSE Results 2020.