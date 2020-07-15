Last Updated:

CBSE Class 10 Results LIVE Updates: CBSE To Announce Class 10 Results Today; Check Here

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will announce CBSE 10th results on July 15, said the HRD minister. It announced Class 12 result on July 13. All updates on Class 10 CBSE results here:

Written By
Digital Desk
CBSE class 10 results
08:29 IST, July 15th 2020
CBSE Results 2020: How to check the mark sheet once it’s released?

How to check the CBSE Class 10 mark sheet?

  • Once the mark sheet is released, students and parents can head to the official website which holds the rest link-cbseresults.nic.in or cbse.nic.in
     
  • Once the student is directed on the next page enter he/she will need to enter examination details such as roll number and date of birth.
     
  • After submitting these details, a student should be able to access their CBSE 10th Results.
     
  • Once the result has appeared on the screen, the student can either download and have a soft copy on their device or take a print for future reference.
08:29 IST, July 15th 2020
CBSE Results 2020: Where to check CBSE Results 2020 for Class 10?

Once the CBSE 10th results are declared they can be checked on these websites: results.nic.incbseresults.nic.in and cbse.nic.in. In addition to this, the CBSE 10th results will also be availed on apps like Digilocker and UMANG. DigiLocker is an online service app created by the Government of India under its initiative Digital India. 

It provides every user who has an Aadhar card with an account in the cloud. The user can then access authentic documents such as driving license, vehicle registration, academic mark sheet in digital format from the official issuers of these certificates. Umang is a mobile application created by the Government of India, which will also display CBSE Results 2020.

08:29 IST, July 15th 2020
Sources said that Class 10 CBSE results will be announced by afternoon, July 15

On Tuesday, the Minister of Human Resource Development Ramesh Pokhriyal said that the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will announce the Class 10 results on June 15, Wednesday. Taking to Twitter, Pokhriyal extended his wishes to parents, students and teachers and informed that Class 10 result will be announced tomorrow. CBSE Results for Class 12 were announced on July 13, 2020. Sources said that results will be announced by the afternoon.

