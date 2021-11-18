CBSE, ICSE Exams 2022: SC To Hear Plea Seeking Hybrid Option For Term-1 Exams Today

CBSE term 1 exam 2022: Supreme Court on November 15 adjourned the hearing of a petition filed by students seeking 10th, 12th Term 1 exams in hybrid mode. The next hearing is scheduled to be held on Thursday, November 18, 2021. On November 15, the issue was supposed to be heard by a Bench comprising Justice AM Khanwilkar and Justice CT Ravi Kumar. Earlier, the hearing for CBSE and ICSE Term 1 2022 exam was to be conducted after lunch but it was postponed till November 18, 2021.

Petition details

This petition was filed after CBSE, ICSE announced that it will be conducting Board Exams 2022 for Term 1 in offline mode across exam centres. The petition has been filed by a group of 6 students who challenged this decision. It has been filed on the ground that if exams are conducted in offline mode, it may increase the risk of COVID-19 infection among students. The petition also highlights the point that this age group is more vulnerable as they have not been vaccinated yet. Central Board of Secondary Education is already conducting exams in offline mode. Class 12th exams have been started on November 16, whereas class 10th exams have been started on November 17, 2021. The students as well as teachers, staff members have strictly been told to follow all the COVID guidelines and maintain social distancing.

CISCE takes a u-turn on conducting online exam

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) had earlier announced to conduct the semester exams for ICSE and ISC students in an online mode. However, after receiving several requests from the parents of some students demanding to conduct the exams in offline mode, changed CISCE's decision. Some of the major concerns raised by the parents were the non-availability of devices, irregular power supply, and network and bandwidth problems. CISCE through its latest notice announced that ICSE, ISC Semester 1 exam will be held in offline mode and will begin in November 2021. The Class 10 Board Exams will start on November 29 and ISC Class 12 Board Exams will begin on November 22.