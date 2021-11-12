CBSE, ICSE Students File Plea In SC Demanding To Conduct Exams In Hybrid Mode

Class 10th and 12th students of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) have filed a plea in the Supreme Court of India, seeking direction to conduct the term 1 examinations in hybrid mode i.e., both online and offline. The students who have filed the plea are against conducting Class 10 and 12 examinations in offline mode only. CBSE will begin its exams for minor papers from November 16 while the ICSE Class 10th and ISC Class 12th annual exams, conducted by the CISCE, will begin the term 1 exam from November 15.

CBSE, ICSE exams in hybrid mode?

According to the plea, since the major subject exams are spread over three weeks in December 2021, the petitioners are at great risk of contracting Coronavirus infections. The plea said, "Preceding the exams for major subjects in December 2021 are the exams for Minor subjects in November 2021 in physical mode, further aggravating the likelihood of turning the exams for Major subjects into a Super Spreader Event".

Advocate Sumanth Nookala representing a plea filed by six students said that prolonged exposure through offline exams will increase the risk of Coronavirus infections and is also a violation of the Right to Health.

The plea added that the online option will facilitate social distancing and will further decrease strain on logistical constraints.

The petitioners have argued that students must be given a valid choice and their consent to conduct exams must be taken. Further stating that it must not happen again, plea mentioned, “Many students have reported that consent is being secured by resorting to misrepresentation and coercion".

CBSE notice to class 10, 12 students

Earlier on November 11, CBSE had released a notice for 10th and 12th-grade students who are going to take part in international/national sports events and international Olympiads. According to CBSE's notice, the evaluation of marks and results for such students will be prepared based on the Term 2 exams only.

