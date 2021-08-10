CBSE Issues Improvement Examination Date Sheet For Class 10, 12, Check Full Schedule Here

Quick links:
The Central Board of Secondary Education has announced the date sheet for classes 10 and 12 on Tuesday, August 10. This examination is for all those students who did not do well in their previous exams and are hoping to garner some extra grades with the CBSE improvement examination. According to the official notification released by CBSE, the examination for both classes 10th and 12th will start on August 25 but will end on different dates. The Secondary School Compartment Examination-2021 (Class 10) will begin on August 25, 2021, and will end on September 08, 2021. On the other hand, the Senior School Compartment Examination will start on Wednesday, August 25, 2021, and will last until September 15.
The CBSE class 10 improvement examination contains a total of 10 subjects. Meanwhile, the CBSE class 12 improvement examination contains 19 compartment subjects. The compartment and improvement exams are scheduled to be conducted at designated centers across the country. Meanwhile, students are also recommended to follow all COVID protocols and guidelines at the exam center.
|Day, Date & Time of Examination
|Subject Code
|Subject Name
|
Wednesday, August 25, 2021
|402
|InformationTechnology
|
Friday, August 27, 2021
|184
|English Language & Literature
|
Tuesday, August 31, 2021
|087
|Social Science
|
Thursday, September 02, 2021
|002/085
|Hindi course A/ Hindi course B
|
Friday, September 03, 2021
|064
|Home Science
|
Saturday, September 04, 2021
|086
|Science Theory
|
Tuesday, September 07, 2021
|165
|Computer Application
|
Wednesday, September 08, 2021
|041
|Mathematics Standard
|
Wednesday, September 08
|241
|Mathematics basic
|Day, Date & Time of Examination
|Subject Code
|Subject Name
|
Wednesday, August 25, 2021
|301
|English core
|
Thursday, August 26, 2021
|054
|Business Studies
|
Friday, August 27, 2021
|028
|Political Science
|
Saturday, August 28, 2021
|048
|Physical Education
|
Tuesday, August 31, 2021
|055
|Accountancy
|
Wednesday, September 01, 2021
|030
|Economics
|
Thursday, September 02, 2021
|039
|Sociology
|
Friday, September 03, 2021
|043
|Chemistry
|
Saturday, September 04, 2021
|037
|Psychology
|
Monday, September 06, 2021
|044
|Biology
|
Tuesday, September 07, 2021
|002/302
|Hindi Elective/Hindi Crore
|
Wednesday, September 08, 2021
|065/083
|Informatics prac/Computer Science (NEW)
|
Thursday, September 09, 2021
|042
|Physics
|
Saturday, September 11, 2021
|029
|Geography
|
Monday, September 13, 2021
|041
|Mathematics
|
Tuesday, September 14, 2021
|027
|History
|
Wednesday, September 15, 2021
|064
|Home Science