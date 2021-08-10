CBSE Issues Improvement Examination Date Sheet For Class 10, 12, Check Full Schedule Here

The Central Board of Secondary Education has announced the date sheet for classes 10 and 12 on Tuesday, August 10. This examination is for all those students who did not do well in their previous exams and are hoping to garner some extra grades with the CBSE improvement examination. According to the official notification released by CBSE, the examination for both classes 10th and 12th will start on August 25 but will end on different dates. The Secondary School Compartment Examination-2021 (Class 10) will begin on August 25, 2021, and will end on September 08, 2021. On the other hand, the Senior School Compartment Examination will start on Wednesday, August 25, 2021, and will last until September 15.

CBSE Improvement examination for class 10 and class 12

The CBSE class 10 improvement examination contains a total of 10 subjects. Meanwhile, the CBSE class 12 improvement examination contains 19 compartment subjects. The compartment and improvement exams are scheduled to be conducted at designated centers across the country. Meanwhile, students are also recommended to follow all COVID protocols and guidelines at the exam center.

CBSE Class 10 Improvement examination date sheet

Day, Date & Time of Examination Subject Code Subject Name Wednesday, August 25, 2021

(Time: 10:30 AM to 12:30 PM) 402 InformationTechnology Friday, August 27, 2021

(Time: 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM) 184 English Language & Literature Tuesday, August 31, 2021

(Time: 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM) 087 Social Science Thursday, September 02, 2021

(Time: 10:30 Am to 1:30 PM) 002/085 Hindi course A/ Hindi course B Friday, September 03, 2021

(Time 10:30 Am to 1:30 PM) 064 Home Science Saturday, September 04, 2021

(Time 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM) 086 Science Theory Tuesday, September 07, 2021

(Time 10:30 AM to 12:30 PM) 165 Computer Application Wednesday, September 08, 2021

(Time 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM) 041 Mathematics Standard Wednesday, September 08

(Time 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM) 241 Mathematics basic

CBSE Class 12 Improvement examination date sheet

Day, Date & Time of Examination Subject Code Subject Name Wednesday, August 25, 2021

Time: 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM 301 English core Thursday, August 26, 2021

Time: 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM 054 Business Studies Friday, August 27, 2021

Time: 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM 028 Political Science Saturday, August 28, 2021

Time: 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM 048 Physical Education Tuesday, August 31, 2021

Time: 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM 055 Accountancy Wednesday, September 01, 2021

Time: 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM 030 Economics Thursday, September 02, 2021

Time: 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM 039 Sociology Friday, September 03, 2021

Time: 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM 043 Chemistry Saturday, September 04, 2021

Time: 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM 037 Psychology Monday, September 06, 2021

Time: 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM 044 Biology Tuesday, September 07, 2021

Time: 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM 002/302 Hindi Elective/Hindi Crore Wednesday, September 08, 2021

Time: 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM 065/083 Informatics prac/Computer Science (NEW) Thursday, September 09, 2021

Time: 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM 042 Physics Saturday, September 11, 2021

Time: 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM 029 Geography Monday, September 13, 2021

Time: 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM 041 Mathematics Tuesday, September 14, 2021

Time: 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM 027 History Wednesday, September 15, 2021

Time: 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM 064 Home Science

Image Credit: PTI