CBSE Issues Notice Regarding Printing Of Question Papers By Schools

CBSE Board is currently conducting the term 1 exams of classes 10 and 12. In a major move, Central Board of Secondary Education has directed affiliated schools to print CBSE question papers in English or Hindi as per the demand and requirement of the students. The Board on December 1 addressed a letter which informs the same to school heads and centre superintendents. The heads have been strictly told to prioritize this order.

“It has come to the notice that some of the examination centres are printing both English and Hindi versions of question papers and thereafter these are being distributed to the students. This is not as per the directions supplied by the CBSE,” the Board has said.

CBSE term 1 exam

Since CBSE is currently conducting term 1 exams, many students are being given question papers in both English and Hindi language. This is not as per the norms of CBSE as question papers in second language should only be distributed when any student asks for it. The Board said, “It is desired that only the English version of question paper is to be printed first and supplied to the students. Hindi version question paper is printed only if any candidate is in need of Hindi version of the question paper. Same way, where the Hindi medium has been adopted by the candidates, the examination centres should first print the Hindi version of the question paper and provide the same to the students. English version question paper should be printed only if it required by any student.”

CBSE class 12 term 1 exams: Overview

The term 1 exam for major subjects began on Wednesday, November 1 with Sociology paper. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced that the authorities have acknowledged an "inappropriate question" in the CBSE Class 12 Sociology examination. As per Board, the question violates the guidelines. CBSE announced on Twitter that it would take strict action against those involved in the preparation of the questions and also highlighted that the Board favours only academic-oriented questions and anything harming the sentiments of people based on social and political choices will not be favored.