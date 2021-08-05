CBSE Launches Class 10, 12 Career Counselling Portal In Collaboration With UNICEF

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has launched an online career counselling portal for Class 10 and 12 students. CBSE joined hands with UNICEF and its reliable technical partner, iDreamCareer Private Limited, to set up this powerful online system. This latest mechanism is likely to help students with career guidance and academic counseling.

UNICEF has already collaborated with governments of 13 states and private sectors, has customized career portals in regional languages. It said that the specially designed CBSE career counselling portal would reach 21 million young people across the nation.

The career-friendly portal is linked to the CBSE main portal. All CBSE students will have direct access to the portal free of cost. Students will be able to sign up on the portal using their credentials. On the other hand, teachers and administration will also have access to the career dashboard.

UNICEF's statement

The Chief of Education at UNICEF India, Terry Durnnian, said, "The COVID-19 pandemic has escalated corner among everyone. Students and young people are worried about their future. This initiative from UNICEF assists them in choosing the right path. " He adds, UNICEF has always supported students shaping their paths to success. This career portal will become a support system for their financial and emotional well-being. "UNICEF is pleased to partner with the Central Board of Secondary Education with the technical partnership of iDreamCareer to develop the CBSE Career Guidance portal to facilitate students in India to have access to information on career pathways, irrespective of their school affiliation."

Image Credit: PTI