CBSE Launches Portal For Schools To Tabulate Class 12 Board Results

The Central Board of School Education(CBSE) IT Department has developed a portal for grades tabulation of Class 12. CBSE class 12 exams result will be based on Class 10 results and Class 11 results and student's past performance in Class 12 school exams. The IT System has been set up to help the concerned schools for the calculations of Class 12 results.

Tabulation of Class XII results

The CBSE has adopted 30:30:40 methodology; around 40% of the marks will be based on 12th pre-board and 60% on the performance in Class 10 and Class 11 final exams. For students who have passed Class 10 examination from different boards, CBSE will collect result data from respective state boards. The portal has the following sections:

1. Internal grades upload

2. Practical/ projects/internal assessment marks upload

3. Class 12 data verification for class 10 roll no, board and year of passing

4. Availability of historical performance of schools to be taken as reference for moderation

5. Class 11 theory marks data entry and upload

6. Class 12 theory marks data entry and upload

7. Class 12 complete tabulation sheet for checking, moderation of theory marks (11 & 12) and upload

According to CBSE, the above-mentioned activities have been prepared and were activated on the portal from June 21. After the collection of marks, the portal will display a tabulation sheet for the school. It will have a feature of subject-wise marks and reference mean for the moderation of marks by the school.

“A system has also been developed for computation of Class 10 component of marks based on result data available with the Board in case of students who passed their Class 10 Board from CBSE only. For other Boards, CBSE with the help of Regional Offices will collect result data from respective State Boards for the purpose of computation of Class 10 component (30%) of marks of CBSE Class 12 exams. The system will also compute Class XI component (30%) and Class XII component (40%),” said Dr Antriksh Johri, Director IT, CBSE

