CBSE Private Candidates Exam To Be Held Between Aug 16-Sept 15, Exact Dates Not Announced

CBSE Private Candidates exam Update: CBSE has made two major announcements on Wednesday. The latest among them is for private students and patrachar examinees. The board has finally announced the exam dates and said that it will be conducted between August 16 and September 15, 2021. It is to be noted that exams of these students could not be held earlier this year due to COVID-19 situation in the country. The board has only announced the start and the end dates, exact dates as per subjects have not been announced yet.

The board said, "The board will conduct exams for private category of students between August 16 and September 15 and the result will be declared in the minimum possible time to avoid any difficulty to them in admission in higher education."

CBSE cancelled board exams of regular students this year due to COVID. Results of regular students are being finalized on the basis of an alternative assessment method. Board did not have the option to do so for private students. "In case of private students, neither the schools nor CBSE has the desired records, hence their results can not be prepared based on the assessment policy," the Board has said.

Results to be declared in minimum possible time

CBSE exams result for private candidates will be declared in the 'minimum possible time'. Board has said this in order to make sure that students don’t face any difficulty in taking admission for higher education. CBSE private students are those students who were once regular students but failed to qualify in the first or second attempt of board exams. Also, those students come in this category who had qualified earlier but want to improve their results.

CBSE Class 10th and 12th result Update (Regular Students)

CBSE result 2021: Central Board of Secondary Education is scheduled to release class 12th results by July 31, 2021. In a recent development, CBSE has sent a letter to the Head of Institutions that are affiliated to CBSE. The subject reads 'Class-XII result preparation- regarding'. The notice acknowledges that many schools are finalizing their data with full capacity. Since the last date is 22nd July 2021, teachers are panicking and making mistakes. Acknowledging the same, CBSE extended the deadline to 25th July 2021. Few teachers have also sent requests to CBSE to rectify the errors made by them.