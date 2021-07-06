CBSE: Regional Dir. To Go On "sudden Inspection" In Schools Preparing Results

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), in a notice dated July 6, directed Regional Directors to visit schools that are preparing results of Classes X and XII results at the outset of cancellation of board exams owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. The state education boards and authorities were required to lay out internal assessment criterion for promoting the students and present a rationale for formulating board results respectively.

The Regional Directors will ensure that sudden inspection is carried out, and shall verify and inspect schools' work in this regard. While no prior intimation is allowed to be sent out to schools, the Directors must ensure that policies issued by CBSE are implemented effectively. They are due to submit a comprehensive report by July 12 following an inspection.

The Controller of Examination (CBSE), Dr Sanyam Bhardwaj enumerated in this circular that senior officers of regional offices have also been designated to visit schools in their jurisdiction to receive "actual information of the result work" of the schools. The latest circular on CBSE Class 12 and CBSE Class 10 exam results also highlighted that the officials involved in the inspection must keep abreast with the Tabulation policy of the board.

Tabulation of CBSE Class 12 exam result

CBSE's IT Department has developed a portal for grades tabulation of Class XII. Exams results will be based on Class X results and Class XII results and student's previous performance in the Class 12 school internal exams. The IT System has been set up to help the concerned schools with the calculations of CBSE Class 12 exam results.

The CBSE has adopted 30:30:40 methodology; wherein around 40% of the marks will be based on 12th pre-board and 60% on the performance in Class 10 and Class 11 final exams. For students who have passed in CBSE Class 10 exam result examination from different boards, CBSE will collect result data from respective state boards. The portal has the following sections:

1. Internal grades upload

2. Practical/ projects/internal assessment marks upload

3. Class 12 data verification for class 10 roll no, Board and year of passing

4. Availability of historical performance of schools to be taken as reference for moderation

5. Class 11 theory marks data entry and upload

6. Class 12 theory marks data entry and upload

7. Class 12 complete tabulation sheet for checking, moderation of theory marks (11 & 12 and upload

According to CBSE, the aforementioned activities are prepared and were activated on the portal since June 21 itself. After the collection of scores, the portal will display a tabulation sheet for the school. It will have a feature of subject-wise marks and reference mean for the moderation of marks by the school.