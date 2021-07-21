CBSE Result 2021 Update: CBSE Extends Deadline For Schools To Submit Data Till July 25

CBSE result 2021: Central Board of Secondary Education is scheduled to release class 12th results by July 31, 2021. In a recent development, CBSE has sent a letter to the Head of Institutions that are affiliated to CBSE. The subject reads 'Class-XII result preparation- regarding'. The notice acknowledges that many schools are finalizing their data with full capacity. Since the last date is 22nd July 2021, teachers are panicking and making mistakes. Acknowledging the same, CBSE extended the deadline to 25th July 2021. Few teachers have also sent requests to CBSE to rectify the errors made by them. The notice reads, " As of now, it has been observed that schools are finalizing their data with full capacity. However, as the last date i.e. 22.07.2021 is approaching fast and teachers involved are under stress, getting panicked and committing mistakes and sending requests to CBSE to rectify these."

Notification further reads, "CBSE is well aware about the time constraints and problems faced by schools and teachers. Accordindly. CBSE has decided to extend the last date from 22.07.2021 to 25.07.2021 (5.00PM). Further, it is requested that the schools may continue to work towards compiling the result by completing the moderation to avoid any last minute rush. In case, any school is left to complete the moderation, the result of such schools will be declared separately."

CBSE Result Update for class 12th: Important Dates

The deadline for schools to finalize and submit results- 25th July 2021 (Sunday)

Earlier last date for CBSE result finalisation by schools was- 22nd July 2021 (Wednesday)

CBSE Class 10th results

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will announce the result declaration dates for both, CBSE class 10th and CBSE class 12th students soon. As per the latest information, the CBSE class 10th and 12th results will be declared any day by July 31. However, CBSE has not announced the exact date of the result declaration. As per media reports, there are speculations that CBSE will announce the class 10th result declaration dates on July 20.