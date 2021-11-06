Last Updated:

CBSE Term 1 Board Exam 2021: Official Notification Released Regarding Use Of OMR Sheets

CBSE on its official website has issued a notification related to the use of OMR sheets in the exam that is to be conducted this month. Check details here.

Central Board of Secondary Education through a notification released information about the OMR sheet to be used in the examination. This month, the CBSE Term 1 Board Exam 2021 for Class 10 will begin on November 17, 2021. Whereas the exam for Class 12 will begin on November 16, 2021. CBSE has said that the admit card will be out on November 9, 2021. Along with admitting card, exam day guidelines will also be issued.

For the first time, the board will be using OMR to assess both class 10 and class 12 CBSE Term 1 Board Exam 2021. Therefore, all students appearing in the examination must have complete knowledge of the OMR sheet. Here are the highlights of the official notice that has been released.

CBSE Term 1 Board Exam 2021 OMR sheet: Important Information

  • CBSE has shared a sample of the OMR sheet with the official notice on November 6, 2021
  • Candidates will be getting an OMR sheet with pre-filled details such as name, exam, date, etc.
  • Candidates will have to write question paper code at the right-hand corner of the OMR sheet
  • Candidates will have to click on ‘I confirm that all particulars given are correct’ and sign the sheet accordingly.
  • Only Blue/Black pens are allowed to fill the required information in the CBSE OMR sheet. Candidates must know that they will not be allowed to use pencils in any case Schools have been advised to download the OMR sheets before the date of examination.
  • Center Superintendent would keep the OMR sheet safely under lock.

All the essential features of the CBSE OMR sheet have been uploaded on the official website, cbse.gov.in. The board has requested schools to conduct practice sessions for the students before the examination. Teachers must also get acquainted with the OMR sheet to be implemented for the first time in  CBSE Term 1 Board Exam 2021.

