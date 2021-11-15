From tomorrow, November 16, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will begin the class 12 term 1 board test 2021. On the first day, students with entrepreneurship and beauty and wellness papers will take the exam. From 11.30 a.m. to 1 p.m., the exam will be held. Students are reminded that the date sheet for Minor and Major exams is also accessible on the official website. Class 10 admission cards have also been released and distributed to students.

The CBSE 10th Board Exams 2022 will commence on November 17, 2021, for Term 1. Painting will be the first paper. A mock test is being conducted today. The Central Board of Secondary Education's (CBSE) 10th Board Exams 2022 for Term 1 will begin on November 17, 2021, and will be conducted in an offline mode. Minor examinations will commence per the CBSE date sheet, and Major exams will begin on November 30, 2021, according to the date sheet released.

CBSE term 1 exam 2022: CBSE term 1 mock test to be held today with CBSE OMR sheet

Today, November 15, 2021, the Board will conduct a mock drill and issue OMR sheets to schools. The CBSE Term 1 Exam 2022 will be administered utilising the easy-to-understand OMR. The Mock Test for downloading the Encrypted Question Paper will be held, November 15, 2021, according to the Board. The CBSE has also announced the schedule for the mock, stating that schools would be able to download it at 12 p.m. The purpose of this is to demystify the OMR sheet pattern.

CBSE exam 2022: Instructions for CBSE term 1 mock test

On cbse.gov.in, the Board has published a complete set of instructions for exam day. Students should be aware that the basic format rules for class 10 exams are the same as for class 12 exams. Due to the general winter schedule, all exams will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Since the Term 1 exams are in MCQ style, students will be given OMR sheets to mark their answers.

CBSE OMR sheet to be provided for CBSE term 1 mock test and CBSE exam 2022

The CBSE term 1 board test in 2021 will be OMR-based, with students using an OMR sheet to record their answers. In a letter to school heads, the CBSE stated that the page will be pre-filled with student information. Students must use a blue or black ball point pen to write their responses. A total of 114 subjects in class 12 and 75 subjects in class 10 will be examined in the board exam. Practical tests must be completed by December 23 at the latest.

CBSE board exams will be held as scheduled in Delhi, despite the fact that schools have been ordered to close and in-person classes have been suspended till November 20. In Delhi, there are around 2,100 CBSE-affiliated schools. The board has set a limit of 24 students in a single room for schools located outside of India. As a result, two assistant centre superintendents would be assigned to one room, according to the CBSE.

(IMAGE: PTI - Representative Image)