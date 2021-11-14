CBSE Term-1 Exam 2022: CBSE To Send OMR Sheets To Schools, Conduct Mock Drill Tomorrow

CBSE board exam 2022 Update: Central Board of Secondary Education is gearing up to conduct CBSE board term 1 exam for classes 10 and 12th. As per the notice released on the official website, the exams will be conducted in offline mode. CBSE has recently issued another notice which informs Mock Drill and downloading of OMR sheets. The exams will begin on November 16 and students will be able to download CBSE OMR sheet on Monday, November 15, 2021.

CBSE Term 1 Exam 2022 will be conducted using the demystifying OMR. Board will also be conducting CBSE term 1 mock exam for downloading encrypted question paper on November 15, 2021. CBSE has informed that the schools will be able to download CBSE term 1 mock exam paper at 12 noon. However, it must be noted that this notification is for schools that will be conducting the examination between November 16 and November 20, 2021. For the rest of the schools, another schedule will be released by the Board on its official website. Therefore, schools are advised to keep an eye on the official website for being updated about it.

CBSE Term 1 Exams 2022 notification reads that schools can download the OMR for both classes 10, 12 from 12 noon on Monday. However, this OMR will be only for exams scheduled in November, 2021. As mentioned above, for December, 2021 exams, separate information will be released soon.

CBSE Term 1 Exams 2022: Important dates

CBSE term 1 mock exam encrypted question paper will be out on November 15, 2021 at 12 noon

OMR can be downloaded on November 15, 2021 from 12 noon

CBSE 12th exam will begin on November 16, 2021

CBSE 10th exam will begin on November 17, 2021

Schools, as well as concerned students, are advised to keep checking the official website for more updates on Board exams. The admit cards for Term 1 Board Exams have already been sent to schools and have been distributed to students. The exam paper will have objective type questions and will be held for 1 hour 30 minutes.