CBSE Term 1 Exam 2022: Date Sheet For Class 10, 12 Exams Out Today, When & Where To Check

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will release the Datesheet 2022 for Class 10 and Class 12 term 1 board examinations today, October 18. The board last week had confirmed the release date of the CBSE Term 1 date sheet 2022. All candidates set to appear for the CBSE Board Exam 2022 can check the date sheet online on the official website of the board.

Students who will appear for the CBSE board exams 2022 and are preparing for their term-1 exam can check the CBSE Term 1 date sheet 2022 online on cbseacademic.nic.in. Keep checking the website for the latest updates on the CBSE date sheet which will be out today. Follow the steps given below to check online.

How to check the CBSE Board exam 2022 term 1 date sheet

Go to the official website - www.cbse.gov.in

Search for the link, "CBSE 12th datesheet" OR "CBSE 10th datesheet" on the homepage

Click and open (once released)

Check the exam dates

Download and take a printout for future reference

Earlier in September, CBSE had released the sample papers for term -1 exams for class 10th and 12th students. The CBSE term 1 sample papers are based on the new scheme of the CBSE board exams 2022. Students who will appear for the CBSE board exams 2022 can check and download the sample papers on the official website of CBSE- cbseacademic.nic.in.

CBSE Board Exams 2022

This year, CBSE has decided to cut the syllabus in two equal terms. This has been done in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. CBSE will conduct two exams for term-1 and term 2 this year. The term 1 exam will have multiple choice type questions that will be objective in nature. The questions will be based on the 50% reduced syllabus of CBSE. The exam would be conducted in either offline or online modes, depending upon the situations then. The questions papers would be shared by the CBSE Board.

The marks obtained by the students in the CBSE Board Term 1 Examination would also be used for the final CBSE Board Result 2022 – depending on the 4 scenarios laid out by the board. The Sample papers for the Term I – MCQ based papers have now been released for CBSE Class 10 and 12. The marking scheme or answer keys for the sample question papers is also available on the official website.

Image: PTI