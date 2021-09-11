CBSE To Introduce Eklavya Series In Collaboration With IIT Gandhinagar Under NEP 2020

In a bid to implement National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 in a student-friendly way, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Gandhinagar have partnered to launch the Eklavya series.

According to an official statement issued by CBSE, it reads, "The goal is to nurture our students' creativity, out-of-the-box thinking, conceptual understanding, and learning how to learn. In an effort towards this objective, CBSE and IIT Gandhinagar are collaborating to bring forth the "Eklavya Series".

What is Eklavya series?

The Eklavya series will contain multiple brain-challenging activities that will help students develop a creative thinking pattern. The series will also include practical projects, conceptual understanding models based on various topics, critical questions, and assignments. The registration process for the Eklavya series began on September 10, 2021, and is free of cost. Interested candidates can visit the official website and fill out the registration form.

Eklavya series: Official CBSE series notification

According to a notification issued by the CBSE, "The participation certificate for all modules and the Certificate of Competency for the whole course will cost Rs. 100 plus tax. All principals are requested to avail this opportunity to fulfill the requisite number of teacher professional development hours for their teachers by asking teachers to enroll for this course. For the teachers, successful completion of the course with submission of homework will be considered equivalent to 30 hours of Teachers Training/Capacity Building Program. Moreover, the series will help students and teachers by equipping them with scientific temper and key competencies, "it added.

CBSE and IIT Gandhinagar to launch Eklavya series

The Eklavya series will be live every Sunday from 4-5 pm ET with an episode. The first episode will be on Indian Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra and Newton's laws of motion. The series consists of various contents depending on the class and will cover the Science and Mathematics Curriculum of Classes 6 to 12. Interested candidates can also watch the live session on the YouTube page of CCL IITGN or youtube.com/IITGNCLI.



IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK