CBSE To Waive Off Exam And Registration Fees For COVID Orphans For Academic Year 2021-22

In a significant development, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday informed that it has decided to waive off the examination and registration fees for the COVID orphans. The decision was taken as a special measure for the 2021-2022 academic year, keeping in mind the students who lost their parents due to the pandemic.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the country adversely and keeping in view of its impact on students, CBSE, as a special measure for the Academic session 2021-22, has decided that neither the examination fees nor the registration fees will be charged by the Board from the students who have lost their parents or surviving parent or legal guardian/adoptive parents due to COVID-19 pandemic," the CBSE maintained in a statement.

CBSE asks schools to verify genuineness prior to submitting LOC

The CBSE further asked the schools while submitting the list of candidates (LOC), to provide the details of the students who have lost their guardians after verifying the genuineness.



There had been a series of requests from around the corner to the CBSE to take a compassionate stand for pupils who have suffered parental loss due to COVID. The CBSE move is considered to certainly act as a huge boon for students who have lost their parents to the virus.

CBSE's Reading Mission 2021-23

Meanwhile, CBSE on Monday, September 20, launched a new initiative named, 'CBSE Reading Mission 2021-23'. As the name suggests, the reading mission will be applicable for 2 years from 2021 to 2023. The mission aims to focus on students of classes 1 to 8. Following the reports, it will be implemented across more than 25,000 CBSE schools.

"The Central Board of Secondary Education, committed to this goal, intends to promote Reading Literacy among the learners. The Board is partnering with Pratham Books' Story Weaver and Central Square Foundation to launch a two-year CBSE Reading Mission on the 20th of September 2021 at 3:00 pm. In line with recommendations of the NEP 2020, under this mission, the schools and teachers shall have access to a repository of quality English and Hindi children’s storybooks and supplementary resources for Classes I to VIII," the board maintained in a statement.

With PTI inputs

Image: PTI