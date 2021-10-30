CBSE, UNICEF And YuWaah Collaborate To Help Young Students Improve Job & Life Skills

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and UNICEF have teamed up with YuWaah to develop youth life and employability skills and to promote 21st century skills in India. Through chatbot-based learning tools in its schools across India, CBSE hopes to improve students' employability and life skills. The CBSE has encouraged all teachers, students and staff members to take part in the Young Warrior NXT programme.

It aims to teach employment skills to young students between 14 and 24 years of age. In the third week of November 2021, UNICEF, Yuwaah, and CBSE will offer a webinar to help instructors understand how the chatbot works. According to an official statement, the goal of the project is to help students build life skills by teaching them self-awareness, problem-solving, communication, cooperation and achievement-oriented abilities, as well as employability and mental health skills.

Task-based learning activities provided on these platforms

In a press release, CBSE stated that to target young people, the Young Warrior NXT, a chatbot-based learning solution, is leveraging existing platforms such as WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, and Telegram. It further said that the learning activities provided on these platforms are task-based, gamified interactions that challenge learners to finish tasks while offering guidance and real-world nudges.

All participants who complete at least 10 out of 20 assignments will receive a certificate from CBSE, UNICEF, and Yuwaah. By upskilling young people in entrepreneurship, employment and social impact, CBSE's cooperation with the Yuwaah skills initiative will connect them to opportunities, which intends to train 5 million young people with employability and life skills by providing free job-relevant skills to them.

CBSE's Training & Skill Education Director's statement

According to the press release, Biswajit Saha, who is the Director of Training & Skill Education at CBSE, said that CBSE's collaboration with UNICEF and Yuwaah will promote growth attitude and equip students for both their professional and personal lives.

He also encourages all students to get started and register with the YWNXT chatbot to gain life skills at their own speed from the comfort of their own homes. He also said that these projects will engage young people and prepare them for their future job and personal lives.

Image: PTI