CTET 2021: CBSE Opens Application Correction Window For December Exam

CBSE CTET Application Form Correction 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE, has opened the Application Correction window for the Central Teachers Eligibility Test (CTET) that is going to be held in December this year. The registration procedure for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test CTET 2021 ended on October 25, 2021. Candidates who are willing to make any corrections in the application form can do so by visiting the official website - ctet.nic.in.

The correction application window will close on November 3, 2021, and no corrections will be accepted after the last date. Candidates must take note that this year the examination will be held in two shifts - Paper 1 and Paper 2. Check the key details given below.

CBSE CTET 2021: Here's how to check & make changes in the Application Correction window

Step 1: To make changes in the Application Correction window, candidates need to visit the official website of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test by CBSE – ctet.nic.in.

Step 2: Now, on the homepage, select 'Correction for CTET December 2021.'

Alternatively, candidates can also click on the direct link given here: CTET 2021 application.

Step 4: Enter your login credentials, such as application number and password.

Step 5: Click on the "login" button.

Step 6: Your CTET 2021 application form will be displayed on your screen.

Step 7: Make the changes you need to and then click on submit.

Step 8: After submitting, download and print a copy of the form for future references.

CTET application correction window: Examination details

According to CBSE, the syllabus for both Paper 1 and Paper 2 are different, but there will be some topics in the question paper that will be the same and will cover the different aspects of various fields, including education, teaching, and the age group of students. Notably, paper 1 is for candidates who want to teach classes 1 to 6, and Part 2 is for students who want to teach classes 6 to 12. It is recommended to visit the official website for fresh updates and more information.

Image: Unsplash