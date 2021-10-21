CBSE Veer Gatha Project Launched, Students From Classes 3 To 12 Can Participate

CBSE Veer Gatha Project 2021:Central Board of Secondary Education has launched the Veer Gatha Project on Thursday, October 21, 2021. The project is under 'Azaadi ka Amritotsava' and CBSE has invited students from grades 3-12 to join and celebrate the valiance and courage of Armed force officers and personnel. CBSE has said that affiliated schools can submit their projects to honor the act of bravery and sacrifice of officers/personnel of Armed forces, other forces, and civilians. The Board took to Twitter to inform this. CBSE tweeted, "VeerGatha Project Launched! Students from grades 3-12 are invited to join and celebrate the valiance and courage of our Armed force officers and personnel! To know more visit - http://cbseacademic.nic.in"

Veer Gatha Project: Important Dates

The Veer Gatha Project is being organized between 21st October and 20th November 2021

The idea behind CBSE Veer Gatha Project 2021

To honour the acts of bravery and sacrifice of the officers/personnel of the Armed Forces, other lawfully-constituted Forces and Civilians, gallantry awards are announced twice a year on the occasion of Republic Day and Independence Day. In order to disseminate the details of acts of bravery and the life stories of these bravehearts among the students, it has been proposed by the Ministry of Defence (MoD) that school students may be motivated to do projects/activities based on gallantry award winners. Accordingly, the Ministry of Education, Department of School Education & Literacy, is organising the Veer Gatha Project.

Who can participate?

Official circular uploaded on CBSE website reads, "The Project shall be open for all schools in all states and Union Territories including all schools affiliated to Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). As part of Veer Gatha Project, the students can frame different projects on gallantry award winners and the best project will be awarded by the Ministry of Defence (MoD) and Ministry of Education (MoE) on the forthcoming Republic Day i.e. on 26th January, 2022. In this connection, it has been decided that for CBSE Schools, the Veer Gatha Project may be launched on CBSE IT platform and for State Schools on MyGov platform for facilitating larger participation of students from all School Boards in the country."

Students should know that links for these platforms will be communicated to candidates separately. However, candidates would make sure to keep an eye on the official website. The detailed instructions/schedules are available on the website of Ministry of Defence (MoD), Ministry of Education (MoE) as well as CBSE. The websites on which candidates can check details have been mentioned here.

