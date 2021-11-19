Central Bank Recruitment: 115 Engineer, Other Posts Notified, Apply From Nov 23

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
Central Bank has announced its latest recruitment drive on its official website. Through this recruitment drive, 115 candidates will be selected. The positions for which recruitment has been announced are Economist, Income Tax Officer, Data Scientist, Credit Officer, Data Engineer, Risk Manager, Financial Analyst, Law Officer. Along with this, candidates will also be recruited for posts such as IT Security Analyst, Technical Officer Credit, and others.
As mentioned in the official notification, all the above mentioned dates are tentative. Therefore, candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website for being updated. In order to be eligible to apply, knowledge of Computer is mandatory for all the posts. Candidates will be able to check the application form on the official website-centralbank.net.in. For applying, candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 850 + GST. Candidates belonging to SC/ST category will have to pay Rs. 175 + GST.
Candidates will have to go through an online written test and interview to get selected. The written test will be conducted for a duration of 1 hour. Candidates will be required to answer 100 questions. Questions will be asked from Computer. from the respective stream, from general awareness. Negative marking will be applicable and for each wrong answer, 0.25 marks would be deducted.
Official notification reads, “The on-line Test is proposed to be held on 22.01.2022 at Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Bhubaneshwar, Bhopal, Chennai, Chandigarh, Delhi, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Pune, Raipur & Patna Centers. The allocated Centre/Venue for the Examination will be intimated through Call Letter.”
It further reads, "The date of the online test is tentative. The exact date/centre/venue of examination will be communicated to the candidates through the call letters for the examination. The Bank reserves the right to cancel or make any change in the date of the test/ vary the selection procedure, if necessary."