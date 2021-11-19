Central Bank Recruitment: 115 Engineer, Other Posts Notified, Apply From Nov 23

Central Bank has announced its latest recruitment drive on its official website. Through this recruitment drive, 115 candidates will be selected. The positions for which recruitment has been announced are Economist, Income Tax Officer, Data Scientist, Credit Officer, Data Engineer, Risk Manager, Financial Analyst, Law Officer. Along with this, candidates will also be recruited for posts such as IT Security Analyst, Technical Officer Credit, and others.

Recruitment Details

For the position of Income Tax Officer, the minimum age required is 35 years and the upper age limit is 45 years (as on September 30, 2021)

For the Data Scientist position, candidates should be at least 28 years of age and the upper age limit is 35 years. The important dates and details related to the selection process can be checked here.

Central Bank Recruitment 2021: Important Dates

Application process will start on November 23, 2021

The deadline to apply is December 17, 2021

The call letters will be released on January 11, 2021

The exam will be conducted on January 22, 2022

As mentioned in the official notification, all the above mentioned dates are tentative. Therefore, candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website for being updated. In order to be eligible to apply, knowledge of Computer is mandatory for all the posts. Candidates will be able to check the application form on the official website-centralbank.net.in. For applying, candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 850 + GST. Candidates belonging to SC/ST category will have to pay Rs. 175 + GST.

Selection Process

Candidates will have to go through an online written test and interview to get selected. The written test will be conducted for a duration of 1 hour. Candidates will be required to answer 100 questions. Questions will be asked from Computer. from the respective stream, from general awareness. Negative marking will be applicable and for each wrong answer, 0.25 marks would be deducted.

Official notification reads, “The on-line Test is proposed to be held on 22.01.2022 at Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Bhubaneshwar, Bhopal, Chennai, Chandigarh, Delhi, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Pune, Raipur & Patna Centers. The allocated Centre/Venue for the Examination will be intimated through Call Letter.”