Central Railway Recruitment 2021: Walk In Interview On April 15 For Various CMP Posts

Central Railway has recently invited applications as part of its Central Railway recruitment 2021. The recently notified vacancy is for the posts of Physicians, Anesthetist, Chief Physician and GDMO. A lot of people had been eagerly waiting for railway jobs and vacancies in the Central Railway recruitment. The wait is now finally over as CR has invited applications from interested and eligible candidates. Many people had been wondering about the Central Railway recruitment apply online. However, this recruitment drive will be done through walk-in interviews. Here is a look at everything you need to know about this Central Railway recruitment.

Central Railway recruitment 2021

The Central Railway has released an official notification for engagement of Contract Medical Practitioners on a full-time contract basis for a period of three months from the date of their joining or till June 30, 2021, whichever is earlier. The walk-in interviews in this Central Railway recruitment will be happening on April 15, 2021. The time of the interview is 11 AM and the venue is Bharat Ratna Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Memorial Hospital, Central Railway, Byculla, Mumbai – 400027. Preference will be given to those candidates who can immediately join Dr B. A. M. Hospital/Byculla. A total of 18 vacancies are on offer in this recruitment drive. Here is a look at the details about the Central Railway recruitment of CMP.

Physician: 04 Posts

Salary: â‚¹95,000 per month

Anesthetist/Intensivists: 04 Posts

Salary: â‚¹95,000 per month

Chest Physician: 02 Posts

Salary: â‚¹95,000 per month

GDMO (MBBS): 08 Posts

Salary: â‚¹75,000 per month

See the official notification HERE

The upper age limit for the posts is 53 years as of January 1, 2021. The age relaxation of 5 years will be given to SC/ST/Ex-Servicemen candidates and 3 years for OBC candidates. A degree in medicine, i.e. MBBS is required to apply for the said posts. It should be recognised by the Medical Council of India (MCI). For specialist posts, a post-graduate qualification in the relevant subject or field is also required which should also be recognised by the Medical Council of India (MCI).

For the detailed eligibility criteria, candidates are advised to check the official Central Railway recruitment notification. The candidate should produce the duly filled application in the prescribed format along with original and attested copies. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official websites of the Central Railway to know about all the latest updates and news related to the railway jobs and Central Railway recruitment apply online details.

Image Credits: Shutterstock